She Canceled Plans With Her Boyfriend, But When She Invited Him Over For Dinner, He Decided To Cancel On Her

Communication styles will always differ in a relationship, but keeping score and getting even usually don’t make a relationship stronger.

What would you do if your partner canceled plans on you at the last minute? Would you understand, or would you get even?

One Redditor contemplates what to do after her boyfriend tries to give her a taste of her own medicine.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for cancelling plans with my boyfriend last minute? Usually every Saturday me (21f) and my boyfriend (21m) like to do things together. Last Saturday we went to the lake to swim, sometimes we mini golf, etc. This morning when I woke up, I didn’t feel like doing anything. We had plans to go to the gym. I was just feeling drained from this work week.

So, the woman communicated her day’s plans to her boyfriend.

I told my boyfriend that my mom wants me to clean up from last night’s party that we had at our house, and I needed to do some laundry. I also added that I would be down to do something later on in the evening.

But her boyfriend didn’t handle this change-up well.

He proceeded to leave me on read. I understood that he was upset, so I let it be. A couple hours later, I texted him and asked if he wanted to come over for dinner, as I was cooking. He said “Ok,” and I replied “Sweet,” and that was that. As I was preparing dinner, I called him and asked him, “When are you coming over?”

This is when things take a turn for the worse.

He avoided the question and he said something like, “I’m gonna go to the gym instead.” I, then, said, “We could eat what I’m cooking rn, and then go?” And he said “No, I don’t wanna do that.” I, then, said, “Well, can I come to the gym with u at least?” He, then, said, “Nah, I’m good.” So I said goodbye and ended the call.

The woman texted him next, and you’ll never believe how he responded.

I, then, texted him if everything was alright, and he replied, “I just want some time for myself,” essentially mocking what I said earlier in the day.

He proceeded to go on about how I am not allowed to get mad at him for him cancelling plans, cause I do it to him all the time (not true, btw) and how he cancelled on me to show me how it feels when I make plans with him and then I say I don’t feel like it.

So, is this woman getting a taste of her own medicine or is this boyfriend being passive aggressive? Let’s read the comments below to get a better idea of what Reddit thinks on the matter.

One Redditor noted the woman tried her best to make it up to her boyfriend.

Another thinks he’s acting like a child.

One commenter said the boyfriend may just not be mature enough.

And finally, one reader had an idea for what he could have for dinner next time.

This woman deserves someone who isn’t passive-aggressive.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.