She Flew Across States To Celebrate Her Cousin’s Engagement, So She Was Shocked When He Accused Her Of Stealing The Spotlight At His Party

AITAH for walking out of my cousin’s engagement dinner? My cousin Leo (30M) recently got engaged to his fiancée (25F), and our family planned a dinner to celebrate. I (27F), his cousin, was genuinely excited and flew in from another state just to be there. I hadn’t seen most of the family in years due to school and work, so it felt nice to catch up.

At the dinner, relatives were asking me about my job, how living in Seattle was, and other life updates. I answered politely and didn’t think much of it. Out of nowhere, Leo pulled me aside and told me I was taking attention away from his night. He said I always outshine him and asked me to stop bragging about my career and personal life.

I was stunned. I didn’t bring any of it up—people just asked. I apologized and asked what he wanted me to do. He told me to stop talking about myself altogether.

At that point, I felt like I wasn’t welcome, so I quietly left.

Later, my aunt and uncle (his parents) called me, upset I left. I explained what Leo said, and now there’s drama between everyone.

Some say I ruined the night. Others are angry with Leo. So, AITAH for leaving?

