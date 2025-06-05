June 5, 2025 at 4:48 am

She Got A Message From Her Teacher, But What Was Attached Was The Most Cringe Thing Ever

by Ben Auxier

An AI song playing from an email attachment

TikTok/music4life071

Look, I could talk for hours about the ethical problems faced in the age of widespread AI.

The privacy issues, the digital plagiarism, the loss of human jobs without a corresponding safety net, and of course, the environmental destruction caused by the astronomical power use required.

But there’s another ethical consideration: cringe.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @music4life071:

An AI song playing from an email attachment

TikTok/music4life071

“Well that is something new from my teacher…” says the caption.

An AI song playing from an email attachment

TikTok/music4life071

We then cut to the computer screen, where an attachment is opened and played.

A very clearly AI generated song spins up with the lyrics:

“Ayo fam it’s your teacher and I’m down bad, coughin’ like crazy, head feeling mad”

An AI song playing from an email attachment

TikTok/music4life071

“I’m not ghosting, just caught a bug, wish I could teach, but I’m snuggled up”

An AI song playing from an email attachment

TikTok/music4life071

“No class today, no cap, I’m weak sipping on tea tryna fix this peak,
Y’all get a pass, but don’t act sus or I’ll drop a pop quiz yeah”

@music4life071

All students are confused af #song #school #teacher #ai

♬ original sound – music4life

Some thought it sounded pretty familiar.

2025 05 19 19 36 44 She Got A Message From Her Teacher, But What Was Attached Was The Most Cringe Thing Ever

Others were concerned.

2025 05 19 19 36 55 She Got A Message From Her Teacher, But What Was Attached Was The Most Cringe Thing Ever

Remember kids, don’t take shortcuts.

2025 05 19 19 37 10 She Got A Message From Her Teacher, But What Was Attached Was The Most Cringe Thing Ever
And then there’s this:

2025 05 19 19 37 21 She Got A Message From Her Teacher, But What Was Attached Was The Most Cringe Thing Ever

Yeah, if you hadn’t sniffed it out already, this is staged.

That becomes very obvious when you see all the extremely similar content posted to the account, which, combined with the info in the bio, suggests the entire thing is viral marketing for one specific music creation bot.

So, points for creativity, but see me after class.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter