She Got A Message From Her Teacher, But What Was Attached Was The Most Cringe Thing Ever

Look, I could talk for hours about the ethical problems faced in the age of widespread AI.

The privacy issues, the digital plagiarism, the loss of human jobs without a corresponding safety net, and of course, the environmental destruction caused by the astronomical power use required.

But there’s another ethical consideration: cringe.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @music4life071:

“Well that is something new from my teacher…” says the caption.

We then cut to the computer screen, where an attachment is opened and played.

A very clearly AI generated song spins up with the lyrics:

“Ayo fam it’s your teacher and I’m down bad, coughin’ like crazy, head feeling mad”

“I’m not ghosting, just caught a bug, wish I could teach, but I’m snuggled up”

“No class today, no cap, I’m weak sipping on tea tryna fix this peak,

Y’all get a pass, but don’t act sus or I’ll drop a pop quiz yeah”

Some thought it sounded pretty familiar.

Others were concerned.

Remember kids, don’t take shortcuts.



And then there’s this:

Yeah, if you hadn’t sniffed it out already, this is staged.

That becomes very obvious when you see all the extremely similar content posted to the account, which, combined with the info in the bio, suggests the entire thing is viral marketing for one specific music creation bot.

So, points for creativity, but see me after class.

