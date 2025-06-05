She Got Into Her Dream College, But Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Give Up The Opportunity So They Can Go To College Together

Being in high school can be really stressful, especially if you want to go to college afterwards.

Imagine being a senior in high school and realizing your hard work paid off because you got accepted to your dream college. Would you give up going to this college if your boyfriend didn’t get in, or would you go anyway and figure out how to make a long-distance relationship work?

The high school senior in today’s story was in this situation, but when her boyfriend pushed her to give up going to her dream college so she could be with him, she made another decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for breaking up with my boyfriend of 3 years because he wanted me to go to a different college? Me and my (now ex) boyfriend (18F and 18M) are currently in high school. We’ve been dating since the start of sophomore year so we’ve been together for about 3 years. It’s a serious relationship and we’ve always been in it for the long game. We planned on getting married after college. Our families have gotten very close since we started dating and meet for dinner almost every other weekend.

They wanted to go to the same college.

We’re both quite good at school and applied to the same colleges. About 3 months ago, I found out I got into my dream college for my top choice. I was absolutely over the moon, however, my boyfriend didn’t. He got into his 3rd choice, and both colleges are a 4 hour drive apart.

She’s pretty excited.

As sad as I am for him, I was so excited that I would get to go to my top choice. I never spoke about my excitement because I could see how sad he was. I thought it was mutually understood that we would be going to different colleges but he didnt feel the same way. When he overheard me tell a friend I was going to my top uni, he got confused and asked me what I was talking about.

Her boyfriend still wants them to go to college together.

This then exploded into a huge fight where he got super offended and asked me whether this relationship wasn’t important to me. I tried to explain to him that of course it was but I just needed to priorotise my career and letting go of such an oppurtunity would be foolish. He told me it doesnt matter much because I would still be going to my 3rd choice and it would let us both stay in the same college. I tried to explain to him that we would make it work but he just didnt understand.

It gets worse.

For almost 2 months there was a lot of tension between us. But 2 weeks ago was where he crossed a line by telling his parents I chose to go to the same college as him and I got a call from his mother congratulating me. I was furious. When asked about it, he said that he assumed he convinced me to give up my dream offer since I just went silent after the fight.

She broke up with him.

I dont know whether it was a rash decision or not but I literally dumped him on the spot. He has been texting me every single day, through our friends phones and it’s too much for me. My parents won’t say anything but I know they feel that I overreacted a bit. I’m really not sure how to feel about this situation. All I know is it would absolutely destroy me if I give up my offer. AITAH?

If he can’t support her dreams now, he’s not going to support them if they got married someday. I doubt that he would give up his dream school if the roles were reversed.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She made the right decision.

She shouldn’t give up on her dreams.

He really messed up.

He shouldn’t have involved his parents.

He does not want what’s best for her.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.