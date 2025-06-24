She Kept Trying To Tell Her Boss Why Their Current System Won’t Work, So They Fired Her And Had To Pay Her

When you have an egotistical manager, they likely won’t listen to anyone lower than them.

See what this worker got out of this power trip.

Stick to the schedule A few years ago, I was hired as Head of Bar Operations at a new restaurant opening. A hugely successful even if quite average resturant group, opening a new 3 floor, 280 seater restaurant. The opening was a bit of a **** show. I was drafted in late as they fired a lot of opening managers, which should have been a red flag big enough for me to pass on the opportunity really.

It’s a giant mess.

One of my many responsibilities was to write the rota/schedule for our 30 odd bar staff. There were a few stipulations I had to stick to, importantly that I had to have a manager from the bar side on duty at all times. After a few weeks of doing so, a new area manager was hired who took over from the general manager on day to day operations. One of the things he implemented was that he would write the rotas, and just generally micro manage. He subsequently uploads a rota when in the first week there were 2 days without manager on duty. I highlighted this to him in person, where I was pretty rudely told to just do my job and work with what was passed down to me. In turn, I decided to email him, the general manager and one of the company directors explaining the issue and how it must be an oversight, but attached a new proposed set of rotas that would fix the issue. The next day the new area manager pins me in the office and again tells me how I’m going above my station and should just “do my ******* job and adhere to the rota,” he said he’d amended and sorted it all. So I did.

But she’ll get back at him.

The following day is my day off; there was no manager on duty and a general lack of staff in the building. My phone starts going off from 8 AM, and at about 2 PM I decided to respond to some of the messages and highlight how I was doing what I was told. The next day, the area manager requests a sit down meeting, with a witness, and fires me, something he didn’t have approval to do given I don’t report to him. I get my dismissal paperwork via email, and naturally say I have some issue with it due to the reasons I’ve outlined and have the receipts to prove it. I ended up getting a pretty decent payout due to being unfairly dismissed. Another few days later the new area manager has ‘moved on’ from the business with immediate effect. I don’t think he was able to find work throughout most of COVID subsequently.

Here is what folks are saying.

Yes. Their ego is always more important.

SUCH trash!

I doubt he changed his ways.

You, sir, are a dolt.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.