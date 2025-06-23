She Let A Friend Live With Her Rent Free, But When She Stayed Much Longer Than Expected, She Wanted The Friend To Pay Half

Imagine letting a friend stay with you for a few weeks to help them out.

If that few weeks turned into a few months, would you still let them stay with you for free, or would you expect them to contribute to the rent?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do about it because her friend doesn’t want to pay.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for taking my friend to court over $600? AITA for wanting to cut off my friend, expose her to our mutuals, and take her to court over unpaid rent? Last year, my friend (let’s call her Coco) moved out of her place, saying she was done with the country and going back home. She didn’t even buy a plane ticket before telling her landlord, so he replaced her within a week and she had nowhere to go. Out of kindness, I let her stay with me temporarily—no rent, no bills—thinking it would just be 2 weeks tops until she booked her flight.

It was a lot longer than 2 weeks!

That 2 weeks turned into 5 months. During that time, she changed her mind about leaving and just… stayed. She kept working but never contributed to rent, utilities, or groceries. She left messes, ate my food, and even stored her stuff (and some of mine) in a storage unit costing €8/day, which she’s letting rack up each day instead of just bringing it to my place like I suggested.

Time to part ways.

I eventually had to move out myself, and after months of hinting and sending her listings, she only left when she had no other choice. In the second-last month, I asked her to pay at least €300 (her half for that month). She claimed she was broke, so I agreed she could pay later or in installments. She sent €100. That was it.

Six months later, she still hasn’t paid the rest.

The friend doesn’t seem to take paying her back very seriously.

When I followed up, she said she might lose her job, so I gave her space—only to find out she didn’t lose it. She ignored my last message, and meanwhile I’m seeing her all over Instagram going out, partying, buying takeout, drinks, Ubers—the works. Friends have confirmed she’s spending like normal. Now I feel used and disrespected.

She’s not sure what to do.

I’m thinking of cutting her off, telling our friends what actually happened, and even asking her to pay the full €1500 for her 5-month stay—or taking her to court. But I’ve been told that would make me petty especially raising the price from the original 2 month rent and I should just let it go. AITA for wanting to expose her and take her to court, because I do acknowledge it probably isn’t that much money and I may be acting out of hurt?

Does she care about this friendship?

If she takes her to court, the friendship is obviously over.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She needs to chalk this up to learning a lesson the hard way.

She doesn’t have a case.

She’s only going to make herself look bad.

Nobody thinks she should go to court.

It’s too bad when a favor backfires.

Tensions are on the rise.

