She Spent Years Dreaming Of Naming Her Daughter After Their Grandmother, So Her Sister Using The Name First Felt Like A Deep Betrayal

Choosing a baby name can be intensely personal, especially when it comes from someone you’ve loved and lost.

One woman had hoped to name her child after her beloved grandmother, so when her sister decided to “steal” the name before she could, she felt personally slighted.

AITA for refusing to give my pregnant sister the baby name I picked out years ago? I (29F) have known for years that I want to name my future daughter Lena (short for Helena — fake name, just an example meaning a short name that stands for another longer name, like Beth for Elisabeth).

It was my grandmother’s name, who basically raised me while my mom worked two jobs and a side hustle. She passed when I was 17, and I’ve always known I wanted to honor her if I ever had a daughter. I even have a little locket with her name engraved on it that I keep for that reason.

My older sister (34F, who we’ll call Jen) is currently six months pregnant with her first child. Jen just found out it’s a girl, and at dinner last weekend she announced that she’s naming the baby… Lena. I was kind of stunned and just said, “Wait! My Lena?” She looked confused and said, “Well, Grandma Lena, yeah. We all loved her.”

I reminded her that I always said I would use that name and that it’s been “my baby name” forever. She basically said I don’t own it, and that since she’s actually having a baby first, she’s using it. I told her she could’ve at least talked to me before announcing it, and that I felt she did it on purpose to hurt me.

She rolled her eyes and said I’m being overly emotional and territorial about a name. My mom is backing her up, saying it’s just a name and that I should be happy our grandmother is being honored.

My boyfriend thinks it’s messed up but says I should just let it go to keep the peace. But I feel like my sister knew what that name meant to me and chose to take it first. I’m not even sure I want to talk to her right now. AITA for being upset and not wanting her to have the name? Lay it on me — do I just move on and honor my granny another way?

