She Took Her Adult Niece Fishing Without Notifying Her Sister, And Now She’s Being Accused Of Manipulation And Even Her Mother Is Siding Against Her

Family dynamics can get messy fast, especially when control starts creeping into adult relationships.

So, what would you do if your sister expected you to report every outing you had with her fully grown daughter? Would you follow her rules to avoid conflict? Or would you simply try your best?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and puts her sister in her place over it. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not telling my sister her 20yr old daughter was going fishing? My sister always gets mad if I don’t tell her when I hang out with my adult niece. She doesn’t give a reason why it makes her mad, but I’m pretty sure it’s jealousy. Regardless, I try really hard to tell her whenever I think we are going to hang out. Sometimes I forget, and I always get screamed at. This last time, my husband asked her if she wanted to go fishing with him, and she excitedly said yes. I had other plans.

After the change of plans, her sister got upset.

The night before the fishing trip, she asked if my kids and I could come, as the boat was a bit scary. I said yes and cancelled my other plans. As soon as she got to my house that morning, I asked if she had told her mom. She said yes (which was true). My sister said that not telling her of our plans was “manipulative” and that I was “violating their relationship.” I said, “But I didn’t know I was hanging out with her until the night before.”

She said I should have told her that her daughter was going with her uncle.

Then, things got a little heated.

I said, “So you want me to report on 2 other adults’ plans?” She said that if I don’t tell her everything, she doesn’t feel like it’s necessary to talk to me often. It came off as controlling. She has her daughter’s GPS location, so it’s not like we were being sneaky or bad or anything. I said I was sorry that I forgot her rule, but I don’t keep my people on a leash like her, so it’s hard for me to think like she does (I know, rude). Anyways, we used to talk multiple times a day, and we haven’t spoken in a month. I really don’t feel like I have anything to apologize for, but now my mom isn’t really answering my calls anymore because of it. AITA?

Yikes! It’s hard dealing with a relative like that.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person thinks the sister has issues.

It would be nice to know what the niece thinks.

According to this reader, the niece may soon want to cut her mother off.

Yet another person who belives the niece may need help getting away from her mother soon.

Hooray for her!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.