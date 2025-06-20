She Tried Paying For Her Boyfriend’s Birthday Brunch, But He Interpreted It As A Challenge To His Pride

Navigating modern dating often means learning someone else’s expectations in real time.

She thought treating him to a birthday surprise would be sweet — until the check arrived and everything soured.

AITA for not communicating on who will be paying for a birthday brunch? I have been talking to this guy for 2 months now.

I wanted to treat him for his birthday. I planned a whole day thing for him and I planned to drive. He knew this day was for him and his birthday. We got to the restaurant. It was all fun and flirty.

But when it came to the check, he took the check before I could even grab it. He looked at me and said, “See how the waitress put the check in front of me?” I tried to get the check from him but couldn’t. Kept telling him I was going to pay because it’s for his birthday.

When I couldn’t get it from him, I just went up to the waitress, gave her my card, and told her not to let him pay because it’s his birthday. After payment, I looked at him and I could tell he was upset.

I asked if he really didn’t want me to pay. He said, “Yeah! I wasn’t raised like that and it’s embarrassing,” got up from the table, and walked off towards the exit. He didn’t leave me at the restaurant but just left me sitting there for a bit. I was just sitting there alone at the table for a bit, gathering my thoughts on what the heck just happened.

We walked back to the car together and I apologized in the car. He didn’t respond to me and it stayed quiet for the whole drive—about 20 minutes—till we got to where we needed to go next.

Before our next destination, he stopped by the bank, withdrew money, and gave it to me. Maybe I should’ve told him ahead of time that I would be paying for everything that day. Or maybe asked him how he felt about the woman paying. It left me feeling super bad and wanting to cry. AITA for not communicating well enough on who will be paying for the day?

