Customer Tried To Trade In Her iPhone For A New One, And Apple Was Only Place To Give Her A Good Deal
by Ben Auxier
We’ve seen plenty of videos of people complaining about weird or downright bad experiences at the Apple store, so for a change of pace, let’s look at a good one.
It comes to us from TikTok user @8aminthemornin:
“If anyone is looking to trade in their phone to get a new one, let this be your sign to go to the Apple Store instead of T-Mobile or any of your carriers. Because I went to T mobile, um, last week, and they said my phone has water damage and I can’t trade it in and I’d have to get a new phone for full price.”
“But I’m at the apple store, they checked everything, no issues. I’m able to trade it in and save up to like $130. Yeah, so my carrier is a ******* liar.”
“And like, just overall, I feel like they treat you so much better at the Apple Store. And I just feel so bougie being here. Like, everyone helping me, checking up, seeing if I need anything. I love the customer service.”
@8aminthemornin
This is why I don’t take no for an answer 😈 #tmobile #tradeinphone #iphonetrade #applestore #iphone16
So Sprint on over?
Folks from the inside tend to agree.
Still, $130 for a phone you probably paid $1000+ for isn’t the most exciting thing in the world.
Arguments arose over who sucks the most.
Hot tip: before you make a trade-in deal with any carrier, check what your old phone is going for on eBay.
Odds are you can get more selling it to a person than a company.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.