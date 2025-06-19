Customer Tried To Trade In Her iPhone For A New One, And Apple Was Only Place To Give Her A Good Deal

We’ve seen plenty of videos of people complaining about weird or downright bad experiences at the Apple store, so for a change of pace, let’s look at a good one.

It comes to us from TikTok user @8aminthemornin:

“If anyone is looking to trade in their phone to get a new one, let this be your sign to go to the Apple Store instead of T-Mobile or any of your carriers. Because I went to T mobile, um, last week, and they said my phone has water damage and I can’t trade it in and I’d have to get a new phone for full price.”

“But I’m at the apple store, they checked everything, no issues. I’m able to trade it in and save up to like $130. Yeah, so my carrier is a ******* liar.”

“And like, just overall, I feel like they treat you so much better at the Apple Store. And I just feel so bougie being here. Like, everyone helping me, checking up, seeing if I need anything. I love the customer service.”

So Sprint on over?

Folks from the inside tend to agree.

Still, $130 for a phone you probably paid $1000+ for isn’t the most exciting thing in the world.

Arguments arose over who sucks the most.

Hot tip: before you make a trade-in deal with any carrier, check what your old phone is going for on eBay.

Odds are you can get more selling it to a person than a company.

