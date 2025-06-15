She Walks Away Mid-Argument To “Regulate Her Emotions,” But He’s Not Sure He Believes Her

In every relationship, arguments happen—but this couple can’t agree on how to argue.

When his girlfriend started walking away mid-discussion and going radio silent for 15 minutes, he tried to be understanding.

But after a while, it didn’t feel like emotional regulation—it felt like avoidance.

Now he’s questioning her motives, and she’s calling it disrespect.

AITA for not believing my girlfriend when she says she needs breaks during arguments? My girlfriend (23F) and I (23M) have been together for a while, and one ongoing issue in our relationship is how we handle conflict. Whenever we argue or have a serious discussion, she will often ask to take a break—sometimes in the middle of a sentence—and walk away. She ignores me during this time, doesn’t respond to messages or verbal attempts to talk, and only comes back after about 5–15 minutes saying she’s ready to continue the conversation.

Hmm…

She says she does this because she gets too emotional and needs time to regulate her feelings, otherwise she might shut down or say something she doesn’t mean. I’ve heard her out, and I’ve tried to respect that, but I can’t lie—it really gets under my skin. For me, being ignored is one of the worst feelings possible. I see it as a huge offense. I was raised to believe that if someone walks away from a conversation mid-discussion, especially during a conflict, they’re being dismissive or manipulative.

I feel like my words lose their meaning when the emotional moment passes. I don’t yell or insult her; I just want to be heard and have the issue worked through when it’s happening.

Everyone argues differently…

What makes it worse is that sometimes she tries to shut down discussions entirely—changing the subject, saying it’s “not the right time,” or acting like we’ve talked about it enough when I don’t feel we have. So when she asks for a “break,” I often see it as part of a pattern of avoiding uncomfortable topics, not just emotional regulation. We’ve talked about this issue a lot, and she insists she genuinely needs the breaks to function in an argument.

Is this a bad thing?

I’m trying to be empathetic, but it still feels like I’m being shut out or emotionally stonewalled, which makes me angry and distrustful of her reasons. AITA for not believing that she truly needs these breaks, and feeling like she might be using it as a way to control or derail arguments?

Yes. Yes you are the AH.

At least, according to Reddit.

Like bro. She’s doing you a favor.

It’s a pretty reasonable request.

No one sees this relationship lasting…

She’s taking a moment to cool down—he’s taking it personally.

Maybe that’s the real problem.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.