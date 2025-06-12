She Wanted A Little More Zest In Her Broth, But Her Sister Got Upset When She Kept Adding More Limes

Look, we all have our own tastes.

I, for instance, am one of those guys who just puts hot sauce on everything. Mostly because I’m bad at cooking and the spicy gives flavor.

But some have a more unique spin on their preferences.

How would you react if someone got mad at you for the way you seasoned your own food? As crazy as it sounds, that’s what happens in this story. Let’s find out more.

AITA for putting lime into my broth?

So I was eating pho, a Vietnamese noodle dish, the other day. For context, I really love it with a ton of lime. I squeeze in multiple wedges because I like the broth super tangy. It is just how I enjoy it and I have always eaten it that way. No one has ever had an issue with it before. It is my bowl and my taste.

Then came the citrus police.

While I was fixing up my bowl, my older sister (11 years older than me if that matters) saw me adding lime and said something like, “That is enough, you do not have to put so much.” I was kind of caught off guard because I was not doing anything out of the ordinary for me. I told her, “This is just how I like the broth,” and kept going. It still was not sour enough for me so I added more. That is when she got annoyed and accused me of being spiteful, saying I was only adding more lime to be petty and go against what she said. That honestly was not true at all. I just wanted my food the way I like it.

And it turned into something else entirely.

Then she started escalating and actually yelling at me over the lime. She was full-on upset because of how I was seasoning my own bowl of noodles. I was just sitting there super confused about why she was so bothered. I get that maybe she thought I was being passive-aggressive, but even if I was, which I was not, is that really something to yell over? It is not like I ruined her food or made a mess. I was just eating my meal the way I enjoy it. So now I am wondering. AITA for not stopping when she asked, or was she just overreacting?

It’s weird to be upset at someone for how they like to season their own food.

