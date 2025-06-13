She Wants to Name the Baby After Her Mother, But He Thinks That’s A Straight Up Terrible Idea

Naming a kid is always such a big decision.

It’s not just about picking something you like, but something that hopefully THEY like as they get older and live an entire life.

And yeah, sometimes parents don’t agree.

Check out this couple’s quarrel over their upcoming daughter’s name.

AITAH for not wanting to name our daughter after my wife’s mom’s middle name? My wife, a 28 year old female and I, a 32 year old male found out we were expecting this year, and recently we learned we’re having a baby girl.

Congratulations!

Then the name conversation started.

A few nights ago, we started discussing baby names. My wife suggested naming our daughter after her mother, Ana. I thought that was a lovely idea, Ana is a beautiful name, and I know how much it would mean to her Puerto Rican family. I assumed we were on the same page.

So, all is good right?

Not exactly.

But the next night at dinner, my wife brought it up again and said she was so happy I agreed to use her mother’s middle name. That’s when I froze.

Brace yourselves for this one.

Her mother’s middle name you know what? It’s Princess. I had thought we were talking about her first name, Ana. I told my wife I wasn’t comfortable naming our daughter Princess. I just can’t imagine our kid going through life with that name. I feel like it would set her up for teasing, and it just doesn’t feel right to me.

The fallout is immense.

My wife immediately started crying, calling me a disgrace to her family and a terrible father for excluding our child. I told her she was overreacting and that Ana is still on the table, but I can’t agree to Princess. She’s been avoiding me ever since, and now I’m starting to question myself. I want to honor her family, but I also want what’s best for our daughter. So, AITAH?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

These are VERY different pages.

Seriously, this is not a good idea.

Fight for this kid.

For as much as you may like the name Princess, if you think about it, there’s probably a good reason your grandparents made that your mom’s MIDDLE name, not her first.

It’s cute, but as an adult, or heck, even a teenager, not something you want to brandish around.

