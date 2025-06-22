She Was Tired Of Getting Harassed By Guys At School, So She Tattled To Their Moms

Today, we’ve got another case of “mess around and find out,” where people without fully formed frontal lobes learn that leaving a permanent digital trail of your own misdeeds means someone might know about them.

Shocking, I know.

Read on.

AITA for screenshotting messages guys sent me and sending them to their mothers? I’m an 18 year old girl who is in college atm. I’ve been getting bullied/harassed by three guys in my class who have taken to messaging me online with rather gross/harassing messages and nsfw pictures. I’m sure you can all fill in the gaps without me going into detail.

So, the worst kinds of dudes.

She went to the authorities.

I should have reported them or just blocked them but I had had enough so I screenshot every message they’d sent me. I found their mothers through their facebook pages and sent screenshots to them including an explanation of who I am and how their sons have been bothering me.

It did not go well for those guys.

Their mothers were horrified and shocked by what I sent them explaining what was going on and all three are on my side. Some of my friends think this is genius and exactly what they deserved but some of my other friends think I took it too far and it was out of line to put that on their mothers and also how I don’t know what their home life is like. Am I the [jerk] for doing this? Should I have gone about it another way?

People responded in the comments:

Needless to say, they were fans:

It could be a LOT worse for them.

If anything, this is going pretty easy on ’em.

Well done, you.

Take no prisoners.

