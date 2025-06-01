She Went Out For Dinner Alone While He Was Working, And Now He’s Giving Her The Cold Shoulder

They work opposite shifts, have opposite food tastes, and eat together when they can.

Seems like a system that works, right?

But after years of casually dining out solo a couple times a month—at places her husband doesn’t even like—she’s suddenly getting the silent treatment.

Why?

Because he just found out she’s been eating in the restaurants…not taking it to go.

Check it out.

AITA for going out to eat when my husband is working late shifts? My husband and I work different shifts. I worked first shift and he works a late second shift. So we don’t often eat dinner together because he leaves for work right before I get home and he gets home from work after I am asleep. We also have very different tastes in foods. He has a more basic, American food based diet and he also loves seafood. I love foods from other cultures, but I don’t like seafood. Because of this, when we are home together we cook different meals and eat it together. If I make something he likes, I’ll ask if he wants some. If he makes something I like, he does the same.

What a lovely arrangement.

But we always eat together on our days off, whether it be eating out on a date or eating cooked food at home. We’ve been doing this for years and it’s worked. But since we work different shifts, 5 to 6 days per week, I am eating dinner alone. I usually cook, but a couple times per month, I go out to a restaurant that serves food he doesn’t like to have dinner. When we are talking later, I usually tell him how I had something from a restaurant and he asks how it was and I tell him. No biggie. The other day I was out trying a Peruvian restaurant recommended by a coworker. My husband and I had looked at the menu and he didn’t see anything he was particularly looking forward to on it, so I added it to my list of places to go when he works. And I went that day.

Classic.

He got out of work early and called me and I told him where I was. And he got mad. I finished up and went home and he was upset and asked how long this has been going on for. I was confused because he knows I do this. But apparently he thought I did pickup or delivery. I tend to eat in because I don’t want dishes at home. He also can’t really explain why he is so mad, but it seems he’s mad I’m out dining alone? I just go out, get food, and read while I wait and eat. Then I come home. It’s always food he won’t like as well, so I go alone so I can have it.

What’s the big deal?

He hasn’t been really talking to me since it happened. The conversations are short and cold and it makes me feel like I did something wrong by doing this for years and not specifying I eat in the restaurant to do it. He has never acted this way about anything else, he has always been very kind and willing to work through any issues we have. So I am not sure what’s different with this. AITA for going out to eat alone and not specifying to my husband that I ate in the restaurant?

Commenters were baffled by the husband’s sudden jealousy and cold behavior.

If he’s always known she eats out, what difference does it make if it’s dine-in or takeout?

This person has one idea, but it seems farfetched.

This person has another guess…but, like, what?

And this person is just jealous of a good time.

Apparently dining solo counts as betrayal now—if you sit down with a fork instead of driving home.

This is definitely a weird one.

