Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy On Mother’s Day, So She Tells Her Sister To Leave Her Newborn At Home

She just gave birth a week ago and was planning to introduce her baby to the family at the big Mother’s Day gathering.

But then her sister made a very specific request: leave the baby at home so she could have the spotlight to announce her pregnancy.

Now there’s tension, silence…and a family event caught in the middle.

AITA for getting in the way of my sisters baby announcement? A week ago I (24F) had my baby girl. My husband and I kindly requested for no visitors just yet but we told my family (including baby) would attend the Mother’s Day celebration at my grandparents home. Well last night while my sister and me were texting she mentioned the mothers day celebration and asked if I could leave my baby home with my husband or find a sitter because she wants to announce her pregnancy to the rest of the family that day (me and my parents already knew).

I was kind of hurt and asked why that means I can’t bring my baby and she said there will be too much going on. I told her that this is an opportunity for my baby to meet everyone (or for everyone to meet my baby lol) while mostly everyone is all together. She got upset and said I was being full of myself and can’t put my wants aside for one second. I was upset and hung up. My mom reached out to me and knows we had a disagreement since my sister told her she’s not talking to me but she doesn’t know what it’s about.

I just feel conflicted since I don’t want there to be drama especially not on Mother’s Day. AITA?

Most agreed that asking a new mom to skip bringing her newborn to a Mother’s Day event so someone else can get more attention is, frankly, ridiculous.

Who knew the first Mother’s Day after giving birth would come with a side of sibling rivalry?

