Son Watches His Mom Start Yet Another Petty Fight With His Sisters On Mother’s Day, And This Time He Calls Out Her Behavior

Parents who demand loyalty but stir up conflict rarely see the problem with their behavior.

So, what would you do if your mom constantly complained about her daughters going low contact, yet argued with them every time they showed up?

Would you stay out of it to protect your relationship?

Or would you finally call out the pattern, even if it was on Mother’s Day?

In the following story, one son finds himself facing this very dilemma, and now he wonders if he was wrong.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for telling my mom she can’t complain about my sisters being low contact/no contact when she argues with them every chance she gets? For the longest, I (the only son) used to buy into my mom’s philosophy that my two older sisters weren’t good daughters, and that’s why she had a bad relationship with them. She would say I acted normally, went to school, got a career, and did things right. Why couldn’t they? My sisters influenced me to agree with my mom because they resented me over time, stating that I was the favored child and that our mother did more for me than she did for them. And that’s why I succeeded with certain things. Naturally, I resented that.

It took a long time, but he finally began seeing the pattern.

But in recent years, I’ve started to see a pattern that my mother always finds something to be upset about when it comes to my sisters. In comparison, she rarely argues with me over anything. My mom has been complaining the last few years because my sisters are both low-contact. They only texted on her birthday, and since they don’t really talk, they didn’t realize our mother has been sick for the past two weeks. Sometimes it’s hard for me to agree with my sisters not talking to our mother because she has been there for them plenty of times to give money/place to stay/whatever, but I do see the favoritism now. I can’t pretend I don’t.

She even had to find something wrong at Mother’s Day dinner.

My sisters decided to host a dinner for our mom on Mother’s Day. It was a fun event until the end. My mom decided to start an argument over the food, upset that it wasn’t partitioned fairly. It was so petty. I can’t imagine arguing with my children in 30-40 years over that. That was probably the first time I realized my mom was being ridiculous. I told her you were just whining about my sisters not calling you, not coming around you and then the moment they do, you choose to start an argument over some freaking food. I told her that I wouldn’t come around either if you always argued with me like that. AITA?

Her children seem to act more mature than she does.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

As this person suggests, it’s time to make amends with his sisters.

According to this comment, it may just be a habit she learned.

This person thinks that moms gravitate toward one child naturally.

For this person, the day doesn’t matter because it needed to be said.

The timing was a bit off, but he was not wrong!

His mother needed to be called out because that kind of behavior is ridiculous.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.