T-Mobile Customer Said She Was Scammed By Employees Over An iPhone Upgrade. – ‘This was the red flag that I should have listened to.’

I’m really not a fan of dealing with workers at these kinds of places, but it has to be done once in a while if we want to keep those smart devices in our hands.

A woman named Desi posted a video on TikTok and said that she was scammed by workers at a T-Mobile store when she got a new phone.

Desi told viewers, “This is how the T-Mobile store in Salmon Creek, Washington has literally scammed hundreds of people, including me, out of thousands of dollars, and they continuously keep getting away with it. T-Mobile, what the ****? I have receipts.”

She said that she went to a T-Mobile store to find out about rates in other countries because she was going to travel out of the country.

Desi said when she was walking out of the store, an employee said, “By the way, did you know you have an iPhone 13 and the iPhone 16 is coming out. You also haven’t used any of your free upgrades. And Apple and T-Mobile are running this promotion where you can get the iPhone 16 for free if you trade in your old iPhone.”

The TikTokker said that she confirmed that it would be free and the worker told her she’d only have to pay for shipping, taxes, and connection fees for the new phone.

Her total costs were $131.47 and the receipt said that the iPhone itself would be free.

Desi said, “I don’t finance anything. I’ve got a high credit score for a reason, people. I do not buy stuff I cannot afford.”

Satisfied that everything was good to go, a worker asked Desi to sign an agreement that would call for her to send in her old phone.

Desi said she’s on a phone plan with her parents and that her mom found out that T-Mobile had been charging them for the new phone for months.

When she asked what was going on, she was told, “Oh, that’s because you got an iPhone 16 Pro. It was just the iPhone 16 that was free.”

Desi said, “They didn’t tell me that. This was the red flag that I should have listened to. He said don’t worry about the numbers on the agreement. That’s all gonna get taken off when my old phone gets to T-Mobile. That it was a wash. That it was free.”

The TikTokker said she felt like she was gaslit by the worker when she went back to complain and she said, “They said I made the whole thing up in my head. They literally scammed us out of over a thousand dollars.”

She added, “Now I’m paying for a phone that I literally didn’t even want. I was happy with my old iPhone. The only reason I did it was because they convinced me it was ‘free’ and ‘on them.’”

That is sketchy!

Here’s the video.

@desidelray @T-Mobile How are you letting this store operate with your name on it when there’s hundreds of 1 star reviews of people just like me that got scammed here!!! You scammed me out of 1000+ dollars!!!! #tmobile #scam #phone ♬ original sound – desi

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

She’s dealing with a major headache because of this.