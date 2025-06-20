Teen Tries To Be Smart About Dinner Bill With Friends, But Ends Up The Villain Over A $500 Tab
High schoolers, a bougie dinner, and one big “who’s paying?” moment.
Spoiler: it wasn’t the ones who ordered six appetizers.
Read on for the story.
AITAH for refusing to foot the bill after my friends and I spent over $500 on dinner?
I just went for a weekend trip with my friends and two of my friends picked a very fancy restaurant that the rest of us were hesitant to go to but decided to have fun anyways.
There were about 15 of us and we got seated in the back and the waitress had to pull more chairs.
Before we started ordering, I asked if how many times we were able to split the bill since there were 15 of us and usually the max is 3-5.
She said the max was 3 ways and they all got annoyed at me for ruining the fun.
But we are all broke so I wanted to make sure that we weren’t walking ourselves into anything we couldn’t afford.
A little prep never hurt anyone.
I ordered this dish that was around $26, and then my friend Amanda next to me ordered 6 different appetizers bc she hadn’t eaten that day since we were exploring.
My other 3 friends ordered set meals that were $45.
Also, we’re all in high school and just on a weekend trip and camping so going to a very expensive restaurant wasn’t something I thought was going to happen.
Oh no…
One of my other friends, I’ll call her Sam, decided that we’d split into 3 groups of 5 and pay those bills, so Amanda was a part of my group.
Of course I didn’t say anything and we all enjoyed dinner but when we got the bill it was $500 for the 5 of us.
Amanda then said she didn’t have her card on her but could do venmo or Zelle and the 3 others in the group started pressuring me to pay the $500 since I was the only one with a physical card in the group.
Just the worst.
Plus my friends aren’t the type of people to pay you back right away, there have been many of times where they don’t pay me back and claim they “forgot,” even when it was just a few days ago.
And if it was smaller items I’d understand and not worry about it at all, but they’ve borrowed a lot of money from me before for things that don’t matter and I never see it again.
I said my meal was $26 plus a 20% tip and I could apple pay someone my total and they could pay but I don’t have enough money on my card for $500, my money was for gas for the ride home.
And that’s that.
They called me TA since they knew I had a credit card and they just had Apple pay but I asked the waitress and she said they took apple pay as well.
I venmo’ed my friend Amanda $46 (my 26 plus a bit more bc the tip for the entire bill came out to way more).
Now they’ve been calling me cheap and I don’t know if I’m TA or not.
So reddit, AITAH for refusing to pay for a $500 meal?
Just because you can cover the bill doesn’t mean you should, right?
Especially when your “friends” forget to pay you back every time.
Reddit was on her side here.
This person points out the hypocrisy of the situation.
This person says it doesn’t sound like these are real friends.
And this person says NTA, but maybe be up front next time, since this always happens.
Lesson learned…
If you’re ordering like a baller, don’t expect someone else to pick up the check.
