The Shirk Report – Volume 843

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– You’ll never be as cool as this dude unless you get the cap

– Next-level strength

– The Mercedes-Benz 190 SL assembly line 1958

– A field of grass on a breezy day

– One secret to happiness

– He has got game

– Choo-choo inspiration

– Dry ice blasting a Henny Penny fryer

– This elderly man tending to his elderly dog

– Love’s plot twist

– 3D drawing skills

– A prison cell in Denmark

– Supersave

– Found Cast Away Wilson’s cousin in the gym

– Teach ’em early, teach ’em right

– These traffic lights take forever

– You can even shred cars

– Her identification evolution

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Six Ways to Stop Your Unconscious Spending

– The life-or-death case for self-driving cars

– People Who All Got Very Creative With Their First Tattoos

– Scientists thought only humans could bob to music. This sea lion proved them wrong

– People Are Downgrading Their Smartphones For Less Screen Time

– Here’s what I wouldn’t order again from Subway, Jimmy John’s, and Jersey Mike’s.

– Webb telescope just got a crystal-clear view of a hot alien world

– Where Does the Expression ‘Put Your Foot in Your Mouth’ Come From?

– South Korea’s ‘sea women’ are genetically adapted for their tough trade

– 10 Psychological Tricks Restaurant Servers Use

5 VIDEOS