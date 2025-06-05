June 5, 2025 at 10:15 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 843

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 843

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
You’ll never be as cool as this dude unless you get the cap
Next-level strength
The Mercedes-Benz 190 SL assembly line 1958
A field of grass on a breezy day
One secret to happiness
He has got game
Choo-choo inspiration
Dry ice blasting a Henny Penny fryer
This elderly man tending to his elderly dog
Love’s plot twist
3D drawing skills
A prison cell in Denmark
Supersave
Found Cast Away Wilson’s cousin in the gym
Teach ’em early, teach ’em right
These traffic lights take forever
You can even shred cars
Her identification evolution
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Six Ways to Stop Your Unconscious Spending
The life-or-death case for self-driving cars
People Who All Got Very Creative With Their First Tattoos
Scientists thought only humans could bob to music. This sea lion proved them wrong
People Are Downgrading Their Smartphones For Less Screen Time
Here’s what I wouldn’t order again from Subway, Jimmy John’s, and Jersey Mike’s.
Webb telescope just got a crystal-clear view of a hot alien world
Where Does the Expression ‘Put Your Foot in Your Mouth’ Come From?
South Korea’s ‘sea women’ are genetically adapted for their tough trade
10 Psychological Tricks Restaurant Servers Use

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 843 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 843

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter