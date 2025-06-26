June 26, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 846

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Thank you, Willie!
Mr. Steal Your Girl
In Queretaro, Mexico, the traffic lights look like little dolls
The way this debris becomes unclogged
Windows XP…IRL
I’d ski that
Things my dad texts my mom
“Fly my pretties”
Foosball, but with miniature race cars
Trash bag or one of the Yip Yips from Sesame Street?
Lava flows over snow in Iceland
Friend serves “rat” pizza at a party
A proposal flipbook
The moon in water
Removing bathroom tiles
Rocket cat
Consecutive basketballs successfully shot into hoop
One bump and it’s all over
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

This Site Can Turn Your Browser Into a Wall of TVs
5 Logic Riddles That Are a Fun Challenge
What megalodon really ate to meet its 100,000-calorie daily requirement
Should We Give Our Kids Fewer Choices?
The CIA Secretly Ran a Star Wars Fan Site
Trader Joe’s Is Officially the Most Trustworthy Brand in America
NASA Satellites Capture ‘River Tsunamis’ Surging Hundreds of Miles Inland
How Can You Tell Someone Is Bad With Their Money? People Responded.
Mankind’s Greatest Invention
What To Eat For Lunch So You Don’t Crash Later, According To Nutritionists

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

