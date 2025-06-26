The Shirk Report – Volume 846
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Thank you, Willie!
– Mr. Steal Your Girl
– In Queretaro, Mexico, the traffic lights look like little dolls
– The way this debris becomes unclogged
– Windows XP…IRL
– I’d ski that
– Things my dad texts my mom
– “Fly my pretties”
– Foosball, but with miniature race cars
– Trash bag or one of the Yip Yips from Sesame Street?
– Lava flows over snow in Iceland
– Friend serves “rat” pizza at a party
– A proposal flipbook
– The moon in water
– Removing bathroom tiles
– Rocket cat
– Consecutive basketballs successfully shot into hoop
– One bump and it’s all over
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– This Site Can Turn Your Browser Into a Wall of TVs
– 5 Logic Riddles That Are a Fun Challenge
– What megalodon really ate to meet its 100,000-calorie daily requirement
– Should We Give Our Kids Fewer Choices?
– The CIA Secretly Ran a Star Wars Fan Site
– Trader Joe’s Is Officially the Most Trustworthy Brand in America
– NASA Satellites Capture ‘River Tsunamis’ Surging Hundreds of Miles Inland
– How Can You Tell Someone Is Bad With Their Money? People Responded.
– Mankind’s Greatest Invention
– What To Eat For Lunch So You Don’t Crash Later, According To Nutritionists
5 VIDEOS
