The Truck An Employee Rented Kept Breaking Down, But They Couldn’t Get A Refund. So They Publicly Embarrassed The Guy In Charge To Get Their Money Back.

We rented a dump trailer. It was supposed to be 14k trailer. Straight out the gate, 2 tires are bad and on the verge of tread separation. So I go back and spend 2 hours there while they round up tires. Finally get on the road, another tire goes bad so I say screw it and put their spare on.

We get to the job site. Put 5 yards of dirt in it, and could not get it to dump. Pulled 2 yards out with the mini excavator, still couldn’t. So I call the rental place, and tell them what is going on. Owner says bring it back and I’ll make it right. The rental fee was for 7 days and it came out to 945. He apologized and knocked 35 dollars off the bill. As you could imagine, I’m not happy. I say I should be refunded everything because I haven’t even had it a day let alone the 7 I rented it for. He tells me he cannot refund the money because someone else could have rented it in the time I had it. So I leave pretty annoyed. I go outside, call my boss, and he asks, “Do you have 100 dollar bill in your pocket?” I say yes and he says “Go back in and tip the owner, and don’t leave unless he takes it.”

So I go back in, hand him the money, and he asks what is this for? I say it’s a tip for all the help your guys gave me today and for your efforts in making it right. He looks at me with a look like it was kinda a dirtbag thing I did and then tries to give it back. I said no sir, you have plenty of my money, this is for your employees. Give them a pizza party or buy them coffee on me please. The owner had most of his crew in the lobby when this all transpired, so he was extremely embarrassed. I hope he gave them the party. There were enough of them there to witness what I said. Oddly enough, a few days later, the full refund hit my account.

