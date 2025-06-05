Their Boss Dismissed Their Request For A Raise, So They Found A Better Job That Paid Them What They Were Worth

Sometimes all it takes is one dismissive comment to push a great employee out the door.

One dedicated employee asked for compensation that reflected their additional responsibilities, but when their boss shrugged them off, they left — and ended up finding something far better.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

I hope you get paid how much for feel like you deserve About a year ago, I was speaking to my boss about how hard inflation has been hitting me.

They’ve been picking up more work lately and they feel like they deserve to be rewarded for it.

I was speaking to him about if there was a possibility of getting a raise due to the additional responsibilities I now have, or I might have to look for a new job.

But instead of engaging with this request, the boss just shrugged it off and told them to look elsewhere.

My boss proceeded to tell me, “Good luck with your search,” and that he hopes I get paid how much I feel like I deserve.

So that’s exactly what the employee did, to great success.

Now I am working a job that pays me almost 50% more than what I was paid, with less responsibilities and less stress, while they are struggling to replace me. I hope they find an employee with the skills they feel like they deserve.

Looked like this employee called their boss’ bluff!

What did Reddit have to say?

When employers push their employees too hard, those employees move on!

Employers want employees to feel like they’re stuck with no way out, but it’s just not true.

Negotiating with a corporation is sort of like negotiating with a narcissist.

You would think some companies would work harder to retain the talent they worked so hard to train.

Now this employee is on to bigger and better things.

Turns out under-appreciating your employees costs more than a measly promotion ever did!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.