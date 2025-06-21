Homeowner’s Dog Constantly Barks At The Neighbor Kids, So They Want The Kids To Stay Inside Certain Times Of The Day

Usually when you hear a story about a dog, you’re sympathetic to the dog first and foremost.

That maaaay not be the case this time.

After all, it’s summer and kids want to be outside, too.

Check it out.

AITA for asking my neighbors to keep their kids inside at certain times? I (35F) just moved with my husband (43M) and our dog, who is a pitbull mix and who has never had an actual yard to play in. We got him when we still lived in an apartment and needless to say, he’s having the time of his life out there. The problem is that we have neighbors, a husband & wife with four kids, all of whom are quite young, and our dog barks incessantly whenever they’re in the yard at the same time.

Oh, so you’re THOSE neighbors.

I talked to my husband and decided to ask the parents if they could prevent the children from going outside at certain times that our dog was out there, but the wife told me that it was ridiculous and that I shouldn’t expect them to keep their kids inside just because our dog isn’t trained.

Well, in her defense, she’s absolutely right.

That set me off and I snapped at him and told him that that was uncalled for and that he had to compromise a little bit. The husband stepped in and said that he understands the predicament but that his wife is right and that I shouldn’t expect them to bend over backwards just because our dog isn’t trained and then they shut the door.

Again…yes.

I want to say that I’m not the [jerk] but I’m feeling conflicted. Am I?

Here’s what that comments made of this:

Most people introduce themselves with, like, some brownies.

Training a dog vs letting a kid have a childhood isn’t really a tough choice.

It’s a whole new world.

Sort yourself out, yo.

This sounds overly complicated.

