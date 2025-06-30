Their Once-Absent Dad Now Wants A Relationship With Them, But They Still Don’t Fully Trust Him Because Of His Past

Family wounds can take years, even decades, to heal.

And sometimes, they never heal at all.

In this story from Reddit, a person is having a hard time trusting their father after he didn’t take his parenting responsibilities seriously for years.

Are they wrong?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA I don’t trust my dad anymore, even if he’s “trying now”? “I recently moved back in with my dad after living with my mom for most of my life.

Long story short, my parents divorced when I was really young, and my dad wasn’t around much growing up. He’d pop in for birthdays, maybe send a gift at Christmas, but I never really knew him.

He wants to turn the page.

Now that I’m an adult, he suddenly wants to “build our relationship.” He says he’s changed, that he regrets not being more present, and wants to be “the dad I deserve.” That all sounds good, and honestly? Part of me wants to believe him. But here’s the thing when I was little and needed someone to show up, he didn’t. He missed recitals, school events, doctor’s appointments. He was always “too busy” or “couldn’t get off work.” I got used to not expecting anything from him.

They snapped on him.

Last week, we got into an argument because he wanted to give me advice on something personal (something he literally knows nothing about), and I kind of snapped. I said, “You don’t get to act like a dad now just because I’m easier to deal with.” He looked hurt. He said he’s trying, and I should “at least give him credit for that.” But I told him trying now doesn’t erase the years I spent wondering why I wasn’t worth the effort before.

It’s hard to trust someone who was never around.

Since then, things have been awkward. He hasn’t really talked to me unless it’s about chores or bills. My aunt messaged me saying I should be “kinder” because he’s clearly making an effort. I don’t despise my dad. I’m not trying to punish him forever. I just don’t trust that this version of him is real yet. And I don’t know if that makes me a bad person.”

It makes sense to be hesitant to reconnect with a formerly absentee father.

Now check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

It’s gonna take a long time for them to trust their dad again…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.