Small Cessna Plane Needed To Be “Balanced” In Order To Take Off, Which Made Some Passengers A Little Nervous

Last year I took my first ride on a Cessna plane – one of those small things with room for like 10 people used for shorter trips, like island hopping.

As I checked in with my ticket, I was asked to provide my weight.

It was surprising, and my first instinct was to flatter myself, but then I realized that there’s probably a staying-in-the-sky reason they need to ask, so I tried to be accurate.

Turns out, the little planes aren’t the only ones that need this kind of attention, as pointed out in this video from TikTok user @c_wickson_:

“They just had to move people around to ‘balance’ the plane…'” reads the caption.

“Hubs is not ok.”

It’s alright, hubs, there’s nothing to worry about.

Seriously, it’s all good.

It’s not that hard to picture.



Occasionally, non-human means are needed.

What a weight off our shoulders!

Fly safe out there.

This would freak me out, too.

