Small Cessna Plane Needed To Be “Balanced” In Order To Take Off, Which Made Some Passengers A Little Nervous

by Ben Auxier

The cabin of a plane

TikTok/c_wickson_

Last year I took my first ride on a Cessna plane – one of those small things with room for like 10 people used for shorter trips, like island hopping.

As I checked in with my ticket, I was asked to provide my weight.

It was surprising, and my first instinct was to flatter myself, but then I realized that there’s probably a staying-in-the-sky reason they need to ask, so I tried to be accurate.

Turns out, the little planes aren’t the only ones that need this kind of attention, as pointed out in this video from TikTok user @c_wickson_:

The cabin of a plane

TikTok/c_wickson_

“They just had to move people around to ‘balance’ the plane…'” reads the caption.

The cabin of a plane

TikTok/c_wickson_

“Hubs is not ok.”

The cabin of a plane

TikTok/c_wickson_

It’s alright, hubs, there’s nothing to worry about.

@c_wickson_

Kids and family are settled in, now we’re off to 📍 #keywest for one of my best friend’s #wedding #travel #airplanemode

♬ original sound – Cally

Seriously, it’s all good.

2025 05 11 17 02 35 Small Cessna Plane Needed To Be Balanced In Order To Take Off, Which Made Some Passengers A Little Nervous

It’s not that hard to picture.

2025 05 11 17 02 54 Small Cessna Plane Needed To Be Balanced In Order To Take Off, Which Made Some Passengers A Little Nervous
Occasionally, non-human means are needed.

2025 05 11 17 03 01 Small Cessna Plane Needed To Be Balanced In Order To Take Off, Which Made Some Passengers A Little Nervous

What a weight off our shoulders!

2025 05 11 17 03 15 Small Cessna Plane Needed To Be Balanced In Order To Take Off, Which Made Some Passengers A Little Nervous

Fly safe out there.

This would freak me out, too.

