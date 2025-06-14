Their Roommate Threatened Them, So They Moved All Their Belongings Out Of The Apartment

A lot of us had to deal with it when we were younger, and let’s just say that it wasn’t fun…

Enjoy your dark, empty, sad solitude. “Roommate situation has been getting gradually more hostile lately. The last straw for me was when I was cussed out for “touching their things” when all I did was move a dish drainer (that I bought!) which had their dishes in it in order to do my dishes.

Didn’t even physically touch their stuff in the dish drainer. Said they would “mess [my] **** up” if I touched their stuff again. So, I did what any sane person would do, and moved my stuff to safety. Problem for them is 95% of the stuff in the apartment is mine. Rented a small box truck, grabbed a friend, and we emptied that stuff in an hour while my roommate was at work. I took the couch, the TV, the outdoor furniture, the end tables, the entry table, the entry bench, floor/table lamps, the dining set, rugs, etc. Anything that wouldn’t fit in the truck went in my locked bedroom (bought and installed a locking doorknob just for this) or a garage they don’t have access to.

I really wish I could have seen their reaction when they got home to a completely dark (no lighting sources except the lamps I owned ) and nearly empty room. The only things left are their belongings, which are a keyboard piano, a plastic storage bin, misc. decor, and that’s literally it. I know they’re not gonna be able to get anything to fill the space again cause their money is tight, which is fantastic. Hope they realize how bad they messed up every time they get home and the only thing they’re able to do outside of their room is sit on the floor. I won’t let you get away with threatening me and my belongings quite that easy.

As for me? Well, due to the recent increases in hostility, I’ve already been acclimated to staying in my bedroom, so I wasn’t really using any of that stuff, anyway. It won’t make my day-to-day life much different with all that stuff gone. There are a couple things I left behind which they have access to, but they are communal objects that I wouldn’t be as upset about losing. If they want to keep escalating, they can say goodbye to the microwave, the trash bin, the wifi, and any of the other household supplies I provide, which would frankly be hilarious.”

