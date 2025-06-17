June 17, 2025 at 2:48 am

There’s A Rumor That These Ice Cream Sandwiches Don’t Melt, So They Tackled It Mythbusters Style

by Ben Auxier

A couple testing Great Value ice cream sandwiches

I gotta be honest, I don’t know what words mean anymore.

Especially when it comes to the words on food packages. Like, I thought I knew what ice cream was. But maybe I don’t.

Watch this video from TikTok user @julie_lunar:

A couple testing Great Value ice cream sandwiches

“We’re at Walmart to test a conspiracy theory. So the conspiracy theory is that these are not real ice cream. Apparently if you leave these out, they don’t melt. We’re gonna take these home, leave them out, and see if they melt.”

A couple testing Great Value ice cream sandwiches

“Personally I’d like to say I hope these do melt, ’cause I love great value and like, I stand by their products. Alright, here’s our tester right here. put it on a plate. Gotta be like very delicate with this. We’re gonna leave this on the counter overnight.”

A couple testing Great Value ice cream sandwiches

“It’s the next morning. It’s time to figure out what happened.”

A couple testing Great Value ice cream sandwiches

“That is still an intact Ice Cream Sandwich. Why does it look like that?”

“Yeah I thought ice cream is supposed to look like, you know, a melted pile of milk, instead it’s like – oh no, why does it have a weird yellow tint?”

A couple testing Great Value ice cream sandwiches

“I still ******* eat it.”

This is actually scary Walmart 💀 #fyp #icecreamsandwich #walmart

Are we all remembering this wrong?

2025 05 19 20 36 30 Theres A Rumor That These Ice Cream Sandwiches Dont Melt, So They Tackled It Mythbusters Style

You gotta look out for that verbiage.

2025 05 19 20 36 50 Theres A Rumor That These Ice Cream Sandwiches Dont Melt, So They Tackled It Mythbusters Style

We’ll never be the same.

2025 05 19 20 36 57 Theres A Rumor That These Ice Cream Sandwiches Dont Melt, So They Tackled It Mythbusters Style

…or WILL WE?!

2025 05 19 20 37 53 Theres A Rumor That These Ice Cream Sandwiches Dont Melt, So They Tackled It Mythbusters Style

Something weird is going on here…

