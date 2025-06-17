There’s A Rumor That These Ice Cream Sandwiches Don’t Melt, So They Tackled It Mythbusters Style

I gotta be honest, I don’t know what words mean anymore.

Especially when it comes to the words on food packages. Like, I thought I knew what ice cream was. But maybe I don’t.

Watch this video from TikTok user @julie_lunar:

“We’re at Walmart to test a conspiracy theory. So the conspiracy theory is that these are not real ice cream. Apparently if you leave these out, they don’t melt. We’re gonna take these home, leave them out, and see if they melt.”

“Personally I’d like to say I hope these do melt, ’cause I love great value and like, I stand by their products. Alright, here’s our tester right here. put it on a plate. Gotta be like very delicate with this. We’re gonna leave this on the counter overnight.”

“It’s the next morning. It’s time to figure out what happened.”

“That is still an intact Ice Cream Sandwich. Why does it look like that?”

“Yeah I thought ice cream is supposed to look like, you know, a melted pile of milk, instead it’s like – oh no, why does it have a weird yellow tint?”

“I still ******* eat it.”

Are we all remembering this wrong?

You gotta look out for that verbiage.

We’ll never be the same.

…or WILL WE?!

Something weird is going on here…

