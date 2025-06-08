Her Parents Provide Free Housing And Childcare While They Build Their Own Home, But Nothing Is Good Enough For Her Ungrateful Husband

Those first few years are truly confusing for first-time parents to navigate.

It’s seemingly impossible to figure out whether you’re doing anything right, when the books, other parents, the internet, the healthcare system all have conflicted messages about the best ways to parent young children.

And it’s confusing enough when you just have one child to deal with.

The couple in this story are doing everything in hard mode: they’ve not only got baby twins to deal with, but they’ve bought a plot of land and are saving up to build a house on it. Which means back to work as soon as possible, whilst living with parents too.

While the wife is content with this arrangement and her parents kindly caring for their babies, the same is not true of the husband who finds something wrong with everything.

AITA for telling husband that his expectations are unrealistic towards childcare? I am a 30 year old mom of five month old twins, with my husband Daniel who is 32. We have been together for seven years and married for five. I have recently gone back to work, while my children are under care of my parents.

We live with my parents, and we are saving up to pay for our own home. We have purchased the land already, and will build our home in some years. In return, we help my parents with cooking and housework. We both are not fan of daycare or leaving our kids with a nanny. We do have a nanny, but my parents supervise her. She has been working for my family over the last decade, helping raise my siblings’s kids. My parents have raised my siblings’ kids too and they turned out fine. But Daniel is nitpicking everything my mom and dad do, and my dad recently had a shouting match with him, telling him that they know what they are doing.

Daniel want my parents to focus only on our children and not leave the kids at home with the nanny even for a few minutes. He makes faces if my parents spend time with other kids. My parents are not dependent on us and have pensions. They buy things for kids too. But he asks them not to do any activities outside childcare. Recently, my mom and dad took the kids out for evening walk and he had issues with it. He has a problem if they use their phones too much or watch TV. It’s like he thinks they should stop having a life outside of their grandkids?

My parents said that he has to stop. They pointed out that they feed the children the food we have asked for and take care of them. I told Daniel how lucky we are and the way he is going, we will lose all childcare. Meanwhile, I bought an apple tablet for my dad and jewelery for my mom, because I appreciate their help. My parents are at breaking point with his behavior and he isn’t listening to me. I told him his family refused to help, so he has no right to complain.

Then he called me names for dragging his family into the situation. I wouldn’t be surprised if we got kicked out because of his behavior. Then kids will have to go to daycare, and we won’t be able to save much money with rent and childcare bills to pay. I told him he is being unrealistic. AITA?

There is one unreasonable person here, and one unreasonable person only.

And it’s Daniel.

It’s clear that Daniel is the problem here – whether because of his own insecurities or anxieties, or simply a need to control everything he deems ‘his’.

It’s no wonder that her parents are getting frustrated by his attitude, and refusing to care for the children or house this ungrateful man wouldn’t be a surprising response.

Not only is he putting his wife in an incredibly different position, he’s sabotaging a beneficial situation for the whole family.

He’s being totally unfair.

