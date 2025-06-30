They Gave Their Friend A Deal Of A Lifetime On A Used Car, But He Took Advantage Of Their Kindness And Left Them With The Consequences

Helping out a friend sometimes costs more than it’s worth.

After selling their old car to a friend for practically nothing, they ended up stuck with the blame, the fines, and a whole lot of frustration.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA took my license plate off of my car I sold my car to a friend of mine after I got a new one, for a VERY low price. It was an old beat-up car, so I just wanted to do them a favor.

They thought it would be a simple process, but they were sorely mistaken.

I told them to type up what was needed to transfer the title and we could go to the courthouse or wherever. Just figure it out, right? Wrong.

They find themselves following up constantly with their friend who has absolutely no urgency.

Months go by and I am continuously reminding them not to drive the car until the title is transferred. Because it’s still in my name at this point and if something happens, it’s on me. Right? WRONG!

Soon, the consequences start piling up.

I get ignored and more time passes. My parents get a letter in the mail saying that I have at least six parking tickets on that car and if they aren’t paid, I’m getting a warrant! Tickets that have been sitting for MONTHS! He paid the tickets. I tell him to stop driving my car, for the love of God, until he gets it figured out and TELLS ME when and where to go. Crickets.

Finally, they decide to take drastic measures to get the friend’s attention.

I took the license plate off the car. And I told him to get it figured out or I would sell it again. He then said he would take me to small claims court, and then a week later told me he no longer wanted the car and that I can come pick it up. Can someone tell me what’s going on here? AITA?

It’s always a shame when someone’s good intentions are taken advantage of.

What did Reddit have to say about this mess?

This whole situation sounds like it was a learning experience.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway was that this friend just plain can’t be trusted.

This commenter thinks they should have been more knowledgable about the process before opening themselves up to liability.

Next time, this person will better understand what’s expected of them as the seller.

She tried to do something kind, but it backfired in every possible way.

Next time, she should skip the favor and play by the book.

