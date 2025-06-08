Friend Prioritized Their Recovery Over A Housewarming Party, But Their Commitment To Their Health Came At The Cost Of Disappointing Others

Staying sober can reshape anyone’s priorities, even when it strains personal relationships.

One person had every intention of attending their friend’s housewarming, but when they received another offer that aligned better with their sobriety, they had to back out of the party.

Now they’re left wondering if self-preservation makes them a bad friend.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for bailing on my friends house warming party to go on a camping trip? I RSVP’d to my friend’s housewarming party several weeks ago. However, I have also just reached 65 days of sobriety and have been in a committed 12-step program thus far.

Suddenly, this housewarming party began to sound like it would be a huge trigger.

My friend called me yesterday and said his party is going to be big — around 40 people, booze, food, etc. My other friend, however, invited me to a sober camping trip, which is where I want (and maybe need) to go, honestly.

But they’re scared about what declining the invite would do to the friendship.

I’m afraid I’m going to be the AH and lose some friendship points if I bail on the housewarming party. Especially considering we made plans 2 weeks ago and I bailed on those plans as well. This would make two times in a row in which I let my friend down.

Still, they can’t decide which to prioritize.

He’s a nice guy and I enjoy our friendship, but I don’t want to place myself in a house party around a bunch of alcohol and people. It just doesn’t feel right. Especially considering the alternative. So, AITA for going camping instead of my friend’s housewarming party?

They might lose a few friendship points, but maybe it’s worth it in the long run.

What did Reddit think?

This user doesn’t think they’re selfish at all for prioritizing their health.

Maybe they could find another way to celebrate their friend’s housewarming.

A simple explanation could be all that’s necessary here.

At the end of the day, it’s their choice and their choice alone.

Some promises, especially the ones to yourself, are worth keeping no matter the fallout.

Ultimately, they weren’t willing to risk their progress for a party.

