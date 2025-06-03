Homeowners Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On An Ice Making Machine, But What They Found Inside Was Disgusting

The first time I lived somewhere with an ice dispenser in the fridge door, I felt like I’d hit peak luxury.

But don’t be fooled – sometimes luxuries are not what they seem, like in this video from TikTok user @lavibalaj:

“So I just wanna like tell everyone we have this machine. It’s Ice Nugget by, um, what is this? GE. Paid, I don’t know, quite a bit for it and it stopped working.”

“I clean it regularly, but it stopped working and this is why.”

“Yeah, so if you have this machine, just beware because I would have never known cause you literally have to take this off. You have to take the top off, you have to unscrew everything.”

“Oh my god, I’m gonna throw up. This is disgusting. This is what we’ve been putting in our water[…]There’s just no way to clean in here unless you literally take this apart.”

“GE, get it together. This is just ridiculous. Come up with a better design. You pay like 500, 600 dollars or more for this machine and this is – it’s just, it’s stupid.”

Some could see this coming.



Apparently they’re near impossible to keep clean.

Maybe the old ways are the best, sometimes.

This sums it up:

Somehow I’m not feeling very thirsty right now.

This is absolutely awful.

