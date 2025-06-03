June 3, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Homeowners Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On An Ice Making Machine, But What They Found Inside Was Disgusting

by Ben Auxier

A dirty GE Ice Machine

TikTok/lavibalaj

The first time I lived somewhere with an ice dispenser in the fridge door, I felt like I’d hit peak luxury.

But don’t be fooled – sometimes luxuries are not what they seem, like in this video from TikTok user @lavibalaj:

A dirty GE Ice Machine

TikTok/lavibalaj

“So I just wanna like tell everyone we have this machine. It’s Ice Nugget by, um, what is this? GE. Paid, I don’t know, quite a bit for it and it stopped working.”

A dirty GE Ice Machine

TikTok/lavibalaj

“I clean it regularly, but it stopped working and this is why.”

A dirty GE Ice Machine

TikTok/lavibalaj

“Yeah, so if you have this machine, just beware because I would have never known cause you literally have to take this off. You have to take the top off, you have to unscrew everything.”

A dirty GE Ice Machine

TikTok/lavibalaj

“Oh my god, I’m gonna throw up. This is disgusting. This is what we’ve been putting in our water[…]There’s just no way to clean in here unless you literally take this apart.”

A dirty GE Ice Machine

TikTok/lavibalaj

“GE, get it together. This is just ridiculous. Come up with a better design. You pay like 500, 600 dollars or more for this machine and this is – it’s just, it’s stupid.”

@lavibalaj

@GE Appliances Absolutely disgusting!!!! #mold #icemachine #icenuggets #geappliances #icewater #ice

♬ original sound – livin_long

Some could see this coming.

2025 05 04 16 28 08 Homeowners Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On An Ice Making Machine, But What They Found Inside Was Disgusting
Apparently they’re near impossible to keep clean.

2025 05 04 16 28 21 Homeowners Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On An Ice Making Machine, But What They Found Inside Was Disgusting

Maybe the old ways are the best, sometimes.

2025 05 04 16 28 26 Homeowners Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On An Ice Making Machine, But What They Found Inside Was Disgusting

This sums it up:

2025 05 04 16 28 37 Homeowners Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On An Ice Making Machine, But What They Found Inside Was Disgusting

Somehow I’m not feeling very thirsty right now.

This is absolutely awful.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter