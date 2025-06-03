Kid Told A Helpful Aunt Not To Put The Dishes Away, But She Found A Way To Assist Them Anyway

Everybody’s done the good manners dance… “Oh, leave it! I’ll do it!”

But in this story, one auntie steps it up to the next level.

Let’s not dance around this one.

Don’t Put the Dishes Away! Funny little story from when I was a kid. Mum’s aunt was visiting, basically babysitting me and my sister (back when neither of us were in school yet).

Sounds like the setup for some hijinx.

We’d all had lunch and the adults, coffee, but all the dirty dishes were still in the sink. Before mum left to run her errands, she told her aunt not to put the dishes away.

See: good manners dance. Will auntie obey?

She left, we played some, my sister had a nap and I probably sat somewhere reading or playing by myself. Auntie went to the kitchen. When mum got back, we were all in the living room. She went to the kitchen and said, “What’s with these dishes in the sink – looks like they’re all clean?”

Helpful AND obedient.

Her aunt replied, “You told me not to put them away, so I washed them and put them back!”

This one’s bound to put a smile on somebody’s face…

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

One user has a similar tale of chaotic good.

This person says, sounds familiar.

Another post is like, more like SC than MC.

Another person wonders if this is more like random acts of kindness than MC.

Someone else just says, awwww…

This is definitely not an anti-auntie post!

May we all have family like her.

