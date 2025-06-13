They’d Planned To Get Engaged Around Now, But Then Life Got In The Way

Here’s a fun fact: divorce rates (in the US at least) have been pretty steadily declining since 1980.

One big reason for that is that culturally, there’s far less pressure to get married in the first place.

People take their time, or remain in long-term relationships that are marriages in all but name.

Still, there can be a lot of pressure around the idea.

Check out how this couple is dealing with a change in plans.

AITA for pushing back plans due to circumstances changing? I’ve been with my girlfriend just over 4 years. Early in the relationship we both agreed we’d want marriage in the future but an engagement wouldn’t be until around 5 years as we didn’t want to rush anything.

So, about a year to go then, right?

At the beginning of the year my girlfriend mentioned that she’d be expecting me to propose sometime this year and I agreed I likely would be. Unfortunately in January my mum was diagnosed with stage four cancer and she passed away two weeks ago. My girlfriend and I were talking about the future and I mentioned that the proposal is likely going to be later than I had planned now due to grief and the fact I want the proposal to be special for both of us and that I want to be able to enjoy the moment. She was annoyed with this and asked if I was being serious. I told her yeah and she said that I shouldn’t be making excuses and I would propose if I wanted to.

And now the mood is just awful.

I reminded her again the proposal is for both of us and I wouldn’t enjoy it if it happened soon. She just said again I shouldn’t be pushing things back and should still be planning the proposal. I called her selfish for acting like the proposal is just for her and disregarding what I’m going through. She said I was being too harsh and shouldn’t be putting our life on hold but I just reiterated the proposal will be later than I had originally planned. AITA for pushing back plans due to circumstances changing?

