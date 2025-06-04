‘That creates an ideal condition for spore germination and that can lead to mold colonies.’ – Doctor Shares A Simple Way Your Laundry Routine Can Help Keep You From Getting Sick

Most tips you come across on the internet are either functionally useless or just untrue.

But here’s a simple one that could actually help from doctor and TikTok user @drjaysonisfresh:

“It’s possible your washing machine could be making you sick,” he begins.

“Let me ask you this…how many of y’all keep your washing machine door open for several hours or days after doing the laundry? And that includes the soap dispenser. This is important because it does prevent mold growth.”

“When the door remains closed, the humid interior, which is right around 80 to 100% humidity, well that creates an ideal condition for spore germination and that can lead to mold colonies that can then trigger allergic reactions, respiratory issues, and potential mycotoxin exposure. Mold tends to form most readily in the rubber door/gasket seal, detergent dispenser, and certain hidden crevices where water pools and air circulation is minimal.”

“So opening the door allows moisture to evaporate, increasing air flow creating an environment that’s inhospitable to fungal growth. So ideally you wanna keep your door open or your detergent dispenser door open for at least two to three hours after each cycle, although leaving it open until your next load is even better.”

“So how many of y’all actually do this? Let me know.”

Why don’t the “pros” do this?

Some take it seriously.

|

But there’s probably more you can do.

Technology is catching up!

Happy cleaning.

Now you know how to do it just a bit better.

