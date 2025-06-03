Mom Feels Like Her Husband Is Not Helping Out Enough With Their First Baby, And Now She’s Thinking About Divorce

Having a new baby is exhausting even in ideal circumstances, but when your husband isn’t being supportive, it can feel impossible.

AITAH for wanting to divorce my husband for not helping me out So my husband and I have been together for 7 years, 4 we are married. I gave birth to our son 1 year ago. While I was pregnant he was saying how he can’t wait to be dad, how he will do anything that the baby and I need. During pregnancy he was okay, he had bit hard time understanding what I was going thru (difficult risky pregnancy) but I was thinking that he’s a guy he will never know how this feels.

Then the baby was born, again difficult birth that resulted in having c section because the baby’s heartbeat started to go low. I was scared to death. I came home. The recovery was slow and painful. Few days passed and his family was coming to visit and he expected me to do all the greeting, giving them drinks and so on. I tried to explain to him that I’m in so much pain I can’t sit for more then 10 min, so how was I suppose to do that. He would reply “my mother never said anything and she gave birth to 4 kids.” That made my eyes go dark. I stayed silent. He helped me with the baby maybe the first month, I guess while it was interesting. Then he got back to his old ways, gaming, going out all night then sleeping all day.

I stayed silent for long time, I tried to focus on the baby, trying to be the best mom possible. But I’m tired. I’m so tired. I never have 5min alone, maybe only when I’m showering, I didn’t see my friends or family in months. I don’t go out, not even to the grocery store alone, I always have to bring the baby. It’s exhausting. I tried talking, multiple times, crying my soul out, he doesn’t see anything wrong, he says that that’s how it is, baby only needs mother, he’s not important now, I’m the one who always have to be here and do everything because I’m the wife and mother. And his family supports him.

I’m about to lose my mind, I lost milk months ago because of the stress, I’ve shut myself out of life, I don’t talk to anyone. I don’t go anywhere, I’m so tired, so lonely, feeling terrible when I’m supposed to be the happiest. I’m thinking about the divorce for a long time, but I don’t want my child to think he’s from broken home. What do I do. Thank you all for reading. Would I be wrong for divorcing? WIBTAH?

