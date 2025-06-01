She Used To Work At An Apple Store, And Now They’re Sharing All The Little Secrets

I live in Chicago, and right as you exit one of the underground train stations, you come across a building that looks like what someone imaged a future temple may resemble.

I’m talking of course about the enigmatic Apple Stores, with all their white, glass-encased, polished mystery.

But fear not, for some mysteries are going to be revealed by TikTok user @reddnea:

“Here are some things that apple employees aren’t supposed to do coming from somebody that used to work at Apple,” begins the dish session.

“Technically, they don’t want you to offer a bag. You have to ask for a bag. If a customer asks for a bag and, like, you notice they have a big purse or you notice they have a backpack, you’re supposed to, like, suggest they use their backpack instead of a bag.”

“The most, like, annoying rule, in my opinion, is you aren’t allowed to wear, like, your Apple branded, attire out of the store. The manager said it was to keep the employees safe.”

“We aren’t supposed to hold any of the devices that the customers are, like, demoing or taking a look at. If you’re looking at, like, an iPhone or something, we aren’t supposed to pick the phone up and show you specs. We’re supposed to hand the phone to you and then, like, walk you through. The more hands on you are with something, the more likely you are to buy it. So it’s just like, mental ownership.”

“A port cleaning, speaker cleaning, like, just literally anything that is no ‘I want to buy this, will you sell it to me?’ You have to set an appointment for it. That is also one thing that I didn’t 100% listen to just because there were some things that were just so easy. Like an old lady. Like, ‘my phone’s not ringing,’ and then it’s on silent.”

The internet is just full of helpful strangers, huh?

Is the bag a liability?

Welcome to capitalism.

Gotta get that bag?

Imagine if Android phones came with this much weird mystique.

It’s pretty wild.

