Trader Joe’s Shopper Made A Whole Skit About How The Employees Panicked Over Her Leaky Chicken
by Ben Auxier
There’s just something different about Trader Joe’s, isn’t there?
You love it, you hate it, you both can and cannot live without it.
They can be a little dramatic there for sure, as illustrated by this video from TikTok user @lo_ro_18:
“How the employees at Trader Joe’s act every time I buy chicken,” reads the caption as she plays the part of a cashier.
“What is. What is that? Is. Is that chicken? Did. Did you buy chicken? Did you buy chicken and not put it in a produce bag? One moment.”
“Yeah, I’m gonna need the full chicken suit.”
“You get it, you know, just can’t be too safe with chicken, right?”
“Yeah. I think I need to go on a break.”
@lo_ro_18
I used to work there so I can troll #traderjoes #fyp #funny
♬ Supermarket Cashier Sounds – Cashier Desk Sounds & White Noise Ambience & National Geographic Soundscapes
We’ve got a major leak problem.
Is this a thing we’re supposed to be doing?
This isn’t normal.
Oh the drama.
Happy shopping, everybody.
You can’t be too careful.
