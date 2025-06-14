Trader Joe’s Shopper Made A Whole Skit About How The Employees Panicked Over Her Leaky Chicken

There’s just something different about Trader Joe’s, isn’t there?

You love it, you hate it, you both can and cannot live without it.

They can be a little dramatic there for sure, as illustrated by this video from TikTok user @lo_ro_18:

“How the employees at Trader Joe’s act every time I buy chicken,” reads the caption as she plays the part of a cashier.

“What is. What is that? Is. Is that chicken? Did. Did you buy chicken? Did you buy chicken and not put it in a produce bag? One moment.”

“Yeah, I’m gonna need the full chicken suit.”

“You get it, you know, just can’t be too safe with chicken, right?”

“Yeah. I think I need to go on a break.”

We’ve got a major leak problem.

Is this a thing we’re supposed to be doing?

This isn’t normal.

Oh the drama.

Happy shopping, everybody.

You can’t be too careful.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.