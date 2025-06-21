She Planned A Birthday Party But Her Friend Flaked At The Last Minute, So She Refused To Mention Or Tag Her Friend Online

At this point, we’ve all at least heard of FOMO.

And if you haven’t well, you’re missing out.

But in this story, a birthday girl worries she left someone out and is rubbing it in.

Let’s see what’s up with these BFFs.

AITA for posting about a bday weekend my friend didn’t go to and not tagging her? I recently planned a weekend to celebrate my birthday (freshly 35).

HBD girl.

I don’t usually celebrate beyond a cake with a couple people, but turning 35 feels like a milestone bday and I wanted to do something fun with my friends. I ended up organizing a cabin rental weekend with 6 of us. Just good food, games, time together.

Sounds like 35. What’s the hitch?

I did all the planning and let everyone know upfront the cost would be around $200 each. Everyone, including my friend Tara agreed. Most paid upfront but a few I knew needed time and didn’t (Tara included). Tara and I have been close for ~10 years.

Old friends, getting older. Something tells me Tara isn’t Ol’ Reliable though.

She’s more introverted and doesn’t always love group events so I didn’t even expect her to agree, so I was pleasantly surprised when she said she was excited and committed to coming. I checked in with her a few times during planning, and each time she reassured me she was in. Two days before the trip, she texts me saying she’s been feeling overwhelmed and needs a quiet weekend and she won’t be coming after all. She said it wasn’t personal and she might be able to offer her share of the cost, but she hoped I’d understand and that we were good. To be totally honest, I was hurt af lol.

Not that funny. Will she still have a good time?

This trip wasn’t just a random weekend to me, it was something I put a lot of time/ energy/ emotion into. It felt like she bailed for vague reasons and expected that to just be okay. The trip was in two days so I wasn’t going to beg or make a big deal, too much to do, so I told her I felt disappointed and that I did feel it came across as selfish, especially since she committed and knew how much it meant to me. I gave her so many opportunities to dip. I told her to keep her part of the cost. She apologized and said she hoped I’d still have a great time.

That should the end of it, but will they have more beef?

When the trip was over, I posted pictures and wrote a caption saying, “So grateful to the people who showed up for me this weekend” (which I would have written if everyone had showed). I tagged everyone who came. I didn’t tag Tara. I didn’t call her out or say anything negative about her. I just didn’t include her, because she wasn’t there.

Hm, what do we think? Passive aggressive or just regular social media stuff?

She messaged me a couple of days later saying she saw the post and felt hurt and excluded. She said it felt like a public punishment and that I made her look like a bad friend. I told her that wasn’t my intention, but I also wasn’t going to pretend she had been part of something she chose not to show up for. AITA?? She hasn’t responded since and now I’m wondering if I should have handled it differently.

Social media is a swamp of hurt feelings and FOMO.

Do the comments think she could’ve done better?

This person says, she didn’t exclude her she excluded herself.

Another poster says, does she know how tagging works?

This user thinks maybe NTA but also, she is turning too many years old for this crap!

One poster thinks there’s no pleasing Tara.

One user is like, NTA but also NTA (not the adult).

FOMO or JOMO, who’s to say?

But they’re on the track to a breakup, it seems.

