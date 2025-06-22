Woman Confronted Car Dealership Employees Who She Said Ripped Off Her Family Members

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

And this woman doesn’t look like someone you’d want to mess with!

Her name is Sandra and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about how she went to right a wrong at a car dealership.

In the original video posted in her series, the text overlay read, The on-screen text reads, “When your dad and brother got scammed on a car purchase, so now I’m on the way to go yell at the dealership for them…”

Sandra’s original video got a lot of traction on TikTok, so she posted a couple more to let viewers know what happened.

Sandra said that the car dealership her brother and dad went to tried to tack on thousands of dollars worth of add-ons that they didn’t want.

She said, “It was $18,000. Of course, with interest it’ll be a little more. From $18,000, they went up to almost $34,000. It was a lot of crazy add-ons. Even the interest rate was too high.”

Sandra told viewers she called the dealership and spoke with the manager.

The manager told her he’d remove some of the add-ons, but when he didn’t send a new contract by the end of the day, Sandra decided to go in and speak to the manager in person to TCB.

For you young folks, that means TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS.

Take a look at the video.

Sandra posted another follow-up video and gave viewers more info about what went down and how she got a pretty sweet deal for her dad and brother.

Take a look!

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person has been there.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This lady knows how to get things done!

