June 24, 2025 at 6:48 am

Toyota Prius Driver Shared That He Was Quoted $6,800 To Get A New Battery. – ‘I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives.’

by Matthew Gilligan

man with a beard and glasses

TikTok/@thatmakessensetome

Hey, I’m all for electric and hybrid vehicles, but this sounds like a bit much…

A TikTokker named Charlie posted a video and told viewers about how much he was quoted to get a new battery for his Toyota Prius…and it wasn’t pretty.

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@thatmakessensetome

Charlie asked viewers, “Has anyone needed their hybrid battery replaced in a Toyota Prius?”

man talking about a toyota prius

TikTok/@thatmakessensetome

Charlie then added, “Because I just got a quote for $6,800, and I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives.”

Yowza!

man with a beard and glasses

TikTok/@thatmakessensetome

Check out the video.

@thatmakessensetome

Toyota Prius #hybridbattery #toyota

♬ original sound – Charlie Peterson 🤷🏻‍♂️

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.32.54 PM Toyota Prius Driver Shared That He Was Quoted $6,800 To Get A New Battery. I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives.

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.33.07 PM Toyota Prius Driver Shared That He Was Quoted $6,800 To Get A New Battery. I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives.

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.33.22 PM Toyota Prius Driver Shared That He Was Quoted $6,800 To Get A New Battery. I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives.

That seems a bit high, don’t you think?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter