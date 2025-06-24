Toyota Prius Driver Shared That He Was Quoted $6,800 To Get A New Battery. – ‘I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, I’m all for electric and hybrid vehicles, but this sounds like a bit much…
A TikTokker named Charlie posted a video and told viewers about how much he was quoted to get a new battery for his Toyota Prius…and it wasn’t pretty.
Charlie asked viewers, “Has anyone needed their hybrid battery replaced in a Toyota Prius?”
Charlie then added, “Because I just got a quote for $6,800, and I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives.”
Yowza!
Check out the video.
Here’s what viewers had to say.
This person offered some advice.
Another individual chimed in.
And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.
That seems a bit high, don’t you think?
