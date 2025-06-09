Toyota Tacoma Driver Wasn’t Impressed With His Gas Mileage. – ‘I could still only get 13 miles a gallon. How is that possible?’

Gas ain’t cheap, my friends!

And it’s a good idea to have a fuel-efficient car these days…

So you can understand why this guy is not too happy with his Toyota Tacoma.

His named is Gavin and he took to TikTok to talk about the problems he’s having with gas mileage in his vehicle.

Gavin said, “After getting a fresh tank of gas and driving my truck normally, I could still only get 13 miles a gallon. How is that possible?”

The TikTokker said similar cars get 16 to 20 miles pers gallon, but he’s only getting 13 for some reason.

Gavin said, “I need to know how you do it, because I don’t get it.”

Check out the video.

Here's what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual asked a question.

There might be something wrong with this guy’s vehicle…

