Toyota Tacoma Driver Wasn’t Impressed With His Gas Mileage. – ‘I could still only get 13 miles a gallon. How is that possible?’

man talking in his car

TikTok/@gavinmencinsky

Gas ain’t cheap, my friends!

And it’s a good idea to have a fuel-efficient car these days…

So you can understand why this guy is not too happy with his Toyota Tacoma.

His named is Gavin and he took to TikTok to talk about the problems he’s having with gas mileage in his vehicle.

man talking in his car

TikTok/@gavinmencinsky

Gavin said, “After getting a fresh tank of gas and driving my truck normally, I could still only get 13 miles a gallon. How is that possible?”

man talking about gas mileage

TikTok/@gavinmencinsky

The TikTokker said similar cars get 16 to 20 miles pers gallon, but he’s only getting 13 for some reason.

Gavin said, “I need to know how you do it, because I don’t get it.”

young man in his car

TikTok/@gavinmencinsky

Check out the video.

@gavinmencinsky

If you have a Tacoma what’s your secret to better mpg? #toyota #tacoma

♬ original sound – GavinMencinsky

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 4.53.24 PM Toyota Tacoma Driver Wasnt Impressed With His Gas Mileage. I could still only get 13 miles a gallon. How is that possible?

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 4.53.46 PM Toyota Tacoma Driver Wasnt Impressed With His Gas Mileage. I could still only get 13 miles a gallon. How is that possible?

And this individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 4.54.31 PM Toyota Tacoma Driver Wasnt Impressed With His Gas Mileage. I could still only get 13 miles a gallon. How is that possible?

There might be something wrong with this guy’s vehicle…

