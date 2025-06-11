Truck Mom Refused To Stop Blocking The Sidewalk At School Pickup, So Another Parent Called The Cops

People really underestimate how far a parent will go when it comes to protecting their kids.

Mess with my kids and find out $$ Bye truck. I (34F) have lived in a very nice part of conservative Oregon state for 5 years, and this is not a easy state to be accepted when you’re a family of 4 (M38, kids 10M 7F) from OC SoCal. It’s like we have been transported to another planet. And shout out to parents, it’s been awful dealing with the staring parents at the school bus stops!! Oh my. They stare at my style, hair, and tattoos like I’m an alien. I refuse to wear leggings, so it’s like they take that as a personal insult. I’ve always avoided the lot of them and kept a polite distance, get my kids and bail. But there was one mom who was like the leader. I even heard her say once, “Yeah, I’m the neighborhood mom! In case blah blah.”

She drove her husband’s huge truck and thought she was just it, revving it up and down the street. Our apartment complex (all the families that wait at this stop live here) was within eyesight; it was so close that I walked every day to teach my kids not to be lazy and not to be afraid of the weather. I always kept my distance, but what made my skin crawl was that the woman couldn’t park the truck. It was the first in-person school year since COVID, and she was parking on the sidewalk directly in front of the corner where the bus pulled up. I was the only parent who walked each day despite the weather. On one particular day, there was snow on the ground- she and one of the other creeper moms were sitting in the truck with the windows down, so I actually stopped and said, “Hey, do you mind not parking on the sidewalk? It’s hard to get by.” Completely calm, just a passing comment.

She immediately responded, “I drive a big truck. Deal with it.” I was not expecting that reaction at all. Her friend was closest to me on the passenger side, frantically trying to roll up the windows, but at the last couple of Inches, I came out of shock and said, “Then learn how to drive it,” then walked away. The next day, I walked up the sidewalk, and there she was, in the rain, blocking the sidewalk. I called the non-emergency police line, and they said they would keep an eye on the corner for afternoon drop-off. When the afternoon comes, a black Tesla with grey lettering that says “police” sits there. The truck ***** pulls up on the sidewalk, not seeing him. She’s bumping 2000s techno and has kids jumping around.

He walks over, talks to her, and leaves. I then get a call from the officer to offer some comfort, I guess. He gives her a ticket for driving with kids not in their seatbelts and a warning for parking on the sidewalk, forcing people to go around her into the street on the icy ground. He tells me to call him again if she keeps doing it and to stay away from her; she’s an angry person. I didn’t see her until the next week. Guess where she parks? I called the Officer’s direct number he had given, and he came within minutes, pulling right along her truck.

All the parents are staring. But I do notice that the friend who had been in the truck is now staring at me. I stared straight at the street ahead of me, praying for the bus to appear because I was trying not to laugh. I have always left these women alone, kept my distance. It’s been a couple of years now. One of their sons even went up to MY son and told him, “Did you know your mom is a bad person?” I never did anything, never approached the parents. I ignored it and used it as a lesson for my son. In all, she racked up $800 in tickets, and she hasn’t gone to the bus stop since. I eventually figured out she does still live here, but I haven’t seen her at the bus stop since her interaction with the second cop. I see her driving around; now she drives an ugly little gold Honda.

