Uber Driver Said One Of His Passengers Was Having Trouble Adding A Stop, And Then She Tries To Scam Him

Driving for Uber (or any of the other ride-sharing companies) can be a great way to make some extra money, or even be a full-time job.

Not surprisingly, however, some of the customers can make that difficult. This TikToker drives for Uber and wanted to share one of those experiences.

He started his video by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, I had a ride share ride go arriah this morning. I wanted to talk about it and find out what other drivers would do in this instance and if I acted appropriately or not.”

He then explains what happened, saying, “The rider gets into my car. It’s a 1.4-mile ride.”

Okay, it’s easy enough so far.

He goes on, “She says, I’m trying to add a stop. I need to go to work, I need to drop this stuff off at my friend’s house, then go to work afterwards.”

He tells her no problem, but she has some issues and she can’t get it to work.

He goes on to explain, “We get to her destination, there’s no other stop she can’t get it to work.”

That is undoubtedly annoying for the passenger and the driver.

After the customer tries to get it to work for about 10 minutes, the Uber driver says, “Well, you’re going to have to book another ride. I’ll sit here for a minute or so, but…Anyway, I close out the ride. She can’t get it to work, she’s calling somebody to Cash App her money. I don’t know what’s going on. I knew the question that was coming a long way away. So, finally, she says, “Can you just drive me?””

This customer was just looking for a free ride.

He tells her, “No, I can’t. And my reasoning is, doing rides off of the app is not legal in my state unless you have a Taxi license. And she’s not covered under my insurance if I do that.”

I think he handled it properly.

I’m sure he felt bad about it (he even says he did), but it isn’t his fault at all.

He is also worried about getting a negative review from the passenger.

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think about it.

Read through the comments below to get other people’s opinions.

This person said to NEVER do cash rides.

Here is someone who says he can change the address on the app.

Yup, this commenter is spot on.

Why do people always try to scam Uber drivers? They are just trying to make a living.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.