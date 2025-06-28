Unemployed Husband Won’t Do The Dishes, So She Got Angry And It Started A Fight

I know that most people are busy, but if you’re in a relationship with someone AND they’re unemployed, you expect them to pull their weight…

AITA for getting mad at my husband for not doing the dishes? “My husband is in between jobs at the moment. and I work a stressful full time job. Our baby girl is in daycare most days so he has a substantial part of the day free. I will acknowledge that he does most of the cooking and the “big” stuff I.e. building a shed, heavy lifting etc, and he is a great dad (although I still need to tell him to pack her bag, and he has not once clipped her nails).

We agreed that dishes are his domain, and I do laundry and most of the general tidying. Safe to say cleanliness matters a lot more to me than to him. When I was away for work for a month, I came back to a house covered in dust and a month of unfolded laundry. He picks things up and drops them wherever he feels (measuring tapes, level tripods, socks all over the bloody house). Last night I got home after a 12 hour day and saw dishes from the prior day in the sink. Loads of them. He was playing video games and I said “hey the dishes aren’t done”. He said he’ll do them tomorrow. So I said “they’ve been there two days” (we had agreed that we would reset the living room and kitchen before bed each night). Out of nowhere he blows up “I don’t need to explain myself to you, I’m not your employee, I don’t have to explain my day to you”. I’m tired, I just wanted to hang out before bed, and came home to sink of dishes. And now I’m also hurt, feeling dismissed and confused about the inexplicable rudeness?

I try to speak with him for about 30 min, and he barely makes eye contact, playing games and picking up his phone and laptop. His responses are defensive and rude. Telling me I have a problem with mess, if I cared so much I should clean it up, he doesn’t care if we have an agreement, just repeating “I don’t care” and “I may do the dishes tomorrow, or the next day, or next week”. It’s no longer about the dishes. I should be able to voice my concerns and have him respond openly and with care. I should be able to hold him accountable to commitments made. AITA for getting upset and pushing the point and wanting to talk?”

