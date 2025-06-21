June 21, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Walmart Customer Choked On A Food Sample, But Nobody Checked To See If She Was OK

by Ben Auxier

Steph at a Walmart

TikTok/boho_mom_steph

You’re probably familiar with the term “Good Samaritan,” which comes from a parable told in the Bible about a man who stopped to help a stranger when others passed by.

The fact that the man was a Samaritan, i.e. a person from Samaria, isn’t random. In the cultural context, the audience for this story would have vilified Samaritans, so the story can be read as a lesson that someone’s character comes not from their background, but their actions.

But what about the opposite? What if you’ve got lots of apparently decent people just…doing nothing? Like in this story from TikTok user @boho_mom_steph:

Steph at a Walmart

TikTok/boho_mom_steph

“Guys, I just finished choking on a piece of food here in Walmart.”

Steph at a Walmart

TikTok/boho_mom_steph

“And would you believe that nobody came and checked on me? I think they just thought I had, like, some sort of sickness or something.”

Steph at a Walmart

TikTok/boho_mom_steph

“And you know what’s crazy? I choked on a piece of sample that Walmart gave me.”

@boho_mom_steph

#fyp

♬ original sound – Steph | Boho Mom Life

There’s a term for this sort of thing:

2025 06 03 17 22 15 Walmart Customer Choked On A Food Sample, But Nobody Checked To See If She Was OK

There’s also some medical considerations:

2025 06 03 17 22 47 Walmart Customer Choked On A Food Sample, But Nobody Checked To See If She Was OK

And some indifference.

2025 06 03 17 23 08 Walmart Customer Choked On A Food Sample, But Nobody Checked To See If She Was OK

And then there’s this guy.

2025 06 03 17 23 18 Walmart Customer Choked On A Food Sample, But Nobody Checked To See If She Was OK

Imagine seeing someone in an emergency and choosing not to help because “you don’t owe them.”

Good lord, Scrooge.

