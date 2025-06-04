June 4, 2025 at 10:48 am

Walmart Employee Kept Catching Flak from Customers, So Espionage Measures Were Deployed To Change His Name

by Ben Auxier

I gotta admit, for as many bad customer service interactions as I’ve had, I don’t think I’ve ever had one bad enough to make me go full Karen and make an official complaint.

But a lot of people do, for good reasons and bad, so what’s an employee gonna do about it?

Well, you could try the thing in this video from TikTok user @drunkk.olivia:

“POV: you [tick] off too many customers,” reads the caption over a Walmart name tag that says “Tyshaun.”

But there’s another tag hiding beneath.

“We know it’s Tristan,” says the voice behind the camera.

“Wait, no. It’s Tuck. Okay.”

“Surely that’s all okay. Okay, Troy.”

“Oh, then we got Tommy. Okay.”

“Okay, then we got Tank.”

The familiarity is unnerving on its own.

You can’t catch what you can’t find.

Turns out a lot of people do this.

Do it for the memes.

Guess you gotta shop around for a good name.

Or at least one nobody remembers.

