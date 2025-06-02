Walmart Employee Lied To Customer About Damage To Their Tire, So The Customer Got Their Money Back And Let His Supervisor Know What Happened

It’s sad, but true.

You gotta be careful when it comes to the places you take your car for repairs…

Because there are a lot of shady folks out there looking to rip you off!

Luckily, this person was smart about what was going on in their situation and they decided to call out a sketchy tire repair worker.

Get all the details in the story below!

Apparently I look like a sucker. “Happened a couple of years ago. I got a nail in my tire on a Sunday. Not too many places open for flat repair so I head over to Walmart. Now, I’m not saying all Walmarts are like this but I am just relating my personal experience.

Tell us how you really feel!

The Sunday manager must have been behind on his numbers or something (like being a lying sack of ****) because our exchange goes like this.

Him: “Yeah, sorry but the nail is too close to the edge you have to get a new tire. And, new government regulations say we can’t sell you just one because then your car would be imbalanced. So, you will need two and that will be $250 ish plus tax (can remember exact numbers but in that range).” Me: “ Wow, that sounds odd. How about you just throw on the little spare and I’ll deal with it tomorrow?” Him: “Ok but that will be about $10.50 for that service.” Me: “No problem.”

Hmmm…

Next day I take it to a KalTire and they have never heard of this “new” tire regulation (really?) but yeah I will need to replace the tire and it will cost about $140. At this point I’m thinking didn’t we used to actually fix tires? So I head off to place number 3 after work Tuesday.

Went to a Tirecraft and they asked if the other two places even took the tire off the rim to see if the sidewall was damaged. I said no.

This time was different.

They checked said it’s fine fixed it and didn’t want to charge me due to the stuff I had gone through. I was so relieved to have found an honest person I gave him $20 to buy the crew doughnuts. Where’s the petty revenge? Remember Walmart and their $10.50 “service” fee? Well, so did I. Wednesday morning on my way to work I stop by the customer service desk to return my service fee.

They weren’t playing around!

Me: “Hi I would like to have my $10.50 back.” Friendly customer service rep: “Why?” Me: “ Well, you have a liar and a crook running the auto service on the weekend and I am taking you up on your satisfaction guarantee.” Friendly CSR: “Ok, let me check with my supervisor” Me: “No problem.”

He actually got the money back!

Now, I get to share my saga with both of them. They get to hear it all and I use the auto shop guy’s name several times and get my money back. I felt good knowing that the story probably made the rounds of the staff that day. Also, I challenged myself to a year long personal boycott of Walmart which allowed me to tell the story to anyone when that came up in conversation.”

Good for him for getting his money back! Sometimes it pays to shop around.

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This guy won’t be ripping anyone else off!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.