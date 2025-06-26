June 26, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Walmart Shopper Found A Crazy Deal For A Canon Camera At One Of The Stores

by Matthew Gilligan

photos inside a walmart store

TikTok/@brian.deals

This is one helluva deal!

A man named Brian posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the almost unbelievable deal he got while shopping at a Walmart store.

shopping cart inside a store

TikTok/@brian.deals

Brian told viewers, “Walmart is marking down this $479 camera to as low as $18. Go to your local Walmart and look for this exact Canon camera.”

He added, “Open the Walmart app and scan the barcode on the back of the tag.”

canon camera for store

TikTok/@brian.deals

Brian scanned the barcode and the price was unbelievable: $18.60 for a $479 Canon camera.

The TikTokker told viewers, “Keep in mind that every store’s price is going to be different.”

a camera for sale at walmart

TikTok/@brian.deals

Check out the video.

@brian.deals

Walmart hidden clearance on camera #walmarthaul #walmartclearance #deals

♬ Chill Day – LAKEY INSPIRED

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker missed out.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.53.47 PM Walmart Shopper Found A Crazy Deal For A Canon Camera At One Of The Stores

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.54.07 PM Walmart Shopper Found A Crazy Deal For A Canon Camera At One Of The Stores

And this person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.54.30 PM Walmart Shopper Found A Crazy Deal For A Canon Camera At One Of The Stores

This is the deal of a lifetime for camera enthusiasts!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter