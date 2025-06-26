Walmart Shopper Found A Crazy Deal For A Canon Camera At One Of The Stores

This is one helluva deal!

A man named Brian posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the almost unbelievable deal he got while shopping at a Walmart store.

Brian told viewers, “Walmart is marking down this $479 camera to as low as $18. Go to your local Walmart and look for this exact Canon camera.”

He added, “Open the Walmart app and scan the barcode on the back of the tag.”

Brian scanned the barcode and the price was unbelievable: $18.60 for a $479 Canon camera.

The TikTokker told viewers, “Keep in mind that every store’s price is going to be different.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker missed out.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

This is the deal of a lifetime for camera enthusiasts!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!