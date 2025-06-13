Wendy’s Customer Tries Out New Frosty Desserts And Can’t Get Enough

Summer’s coming and that means that restaurants are rolling out a bevy of new beverage items to beat the summer heat.

And even if you think that Wendy’s can’t possibly top their iconic Frosty, you’re wrong.

They are rolling out Frosty Fusions, a new take on the Wendy’s dessert that combines the Frosty we all know and love with sauce and toppings.

According to the Wendy’s website, “Frosty Fusions combine a classic Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty base with a sauce and sweet treat mix-ins such as Pop-Tarts® Crunch Poppers pieces or OREO® cookie pieces.”

And some early reviewers say they are as good as Blizzards from Dairy Queen.

TikTok food reviewer @kayleighleon recently tried out all six of the new varieties and shared her thoughts.

“We’ve got Oreo Brownie Twist, Pop-Tart Strawberry, and Caramel Crunch,” she said, holding up a tray with all five of the desserts on it. Each one retails for $4.19.

The first up in the taste test was Oreo Brownie Twist Vanilla, and it was a hit. “Dairy Queen who? McDonald’s who?” she cried. “This tastes better than any Blizzard or McFlurry I’ve ever had.”

Each flavor comes on a chocolate or vanilla Frosty base, so she tried each variety.

The Oreo Brownie Twist Chocolate was far more intense. “The chocolate on chocolate definitely makes it taste more like a brownie,” she said. “This one’s for my chocolate lovers.”

Because she indicates an allergy to strawberries, or maybe Pop-Tarts, she only took a small taste of the next two flavors: Pop-Tart Strawberry with vanilla Frosty, and the chocolate version of the Pop-Tart take.

“Whoa, the strawberry purée actually tastes really fresh, and I love the crunchy pieces you get from the strawberry Pop-Tart.”

On the chocolate version: “Oh, I see what you did there, Wendy’s,” she said. “Tastes just like a chocolate-covered strawberry.”

The final two varieties are Caramel Crunch. “The more caramel and toffee pieces, the better,” she points out when it comes to this flavor.

But her favorite was Caramel Crunch with Chocolate.

“The chocolate with the caramel is an elite combo,” she claimed. “These other fast food restaurants better watch out because Wendy’s is coming for you.”

In the comments, people share their own experience with the new Wendy’s menu items. This person loved the Oreo brownie twist.

This person loved the strawberry flavor.

They appreciated she tested all flavors, despite her allergies.

Hopefully their popularity won’t lead to technical issues like so often plagues the McDonald’s ice cream machines.

This DairyQueen devotee isn’t sure they want to switch.

And this one saw her video and went straight to Wendy’s to try it out themselves.

These treats are only available for a limited time, so check them out.

It sounds like it will be worth your time!

